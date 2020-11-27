Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/27/2020 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Spanish Lenders BBVA, Sabadell Abandon Merger Talks

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Spain's second-largest lender by assets, and smaller peer Banco de Sabadell ended their merger talks because of disagreements over pricing, underlining that consolidation in Europe's banking system remains complicated. 

 
U.K.'s Centrica Seeks to Sell Liquefied Natural Gas Portfolio

The energy supplier is trying to sell its portfolio of LNG supply contracts and other assets, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to simplify its operations amid volatile LNG prices. 

 
German Prosecutors Examine Ernst & Young's Role in Wirecard Collapse

German prosecutors said they are examining Ernst & Young's role in the collapse of disgraced payments operator Wirecard, ratcheting up pressure on the audit firm. 

 
Ahead of Black Friday, Retailers Brace for an Exceptional Holiday Season

Retailers are bracing for an unprecedented holiday shopping season, starting with the annual Black Friday ritual, set against the backdrop of a still-raging pandemic. 

 
With Slack, Salesforce Would Put Heat on Microsoft

The battle to be the go-to business-software provider is intensifying, as Salesforce looks to acquire Slack Technologies. 

 
Outside Monitors Urge Deutsche Bank to Quit Russia

Monitors appointed by New York state's Department of Financial Services told the German lender it should drop plans to expand in Russia. 

 
Social Media's Liability Shield Is Under Assault

Section 230 is facing threats unlike anything in its 24-year history, with potentially significant consequences for websites that host user content. 

 
Disney Plans More Layoffs as Pandemic Hits Businesses

The entertainment company said it would lay off about 32,000 employees, primarily at its theme parks, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on its businesses. 

 
Sycamore Bids $540 Million for Ann Taylor, Other Ascena Brands

Ascena Retail Group said the private equity firm has committed to retaining a "substantial portion" of the stores it seeks to buy out of bankruptcy. 

 
JD Health IPO Will Set Hearts Racing

The record initial public offering of fintech giant Ant Group crashed before taking off. Another Chinese tech listing in Hong Kong should fare better.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 0515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. 19.30% 0.34 Delayed Quote.-95.56%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. 2.55% 3.866 Delayed Quote.-24.34%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -13.13% 0.3499 Delayed Quote.-61.33%
CENTRICA PLC -0.11% 45.9237 Delayed Quote.-48.65%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.34% 9.528 Delayed Quote.36.14%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.00% 213.87 Delayed Quote.35.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.36% 75.9175 Delayed Quote.21.88%
WIRECARD AG 7.86% 0.5384 Delayed Quote.-99.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aIndia to allow Uber and rivals to charge 20% commission
RE
05:40aOil prices set for weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
05:39aIndia's Apr-Oct fiscal deficit tops 126% of full year target
RE
05:37aChina Escalates Australia Trade Dispute With Wine Tariffs
DJ
05:34a"Only a few days left" for UK trade talks, EU diplomat said
RE
05:34aJohnson says substantial differences on Brexit trade deal remain
RE
05:33aEU-UK trade talks stuck on three key issues - Barnier
RE
05:33aAs Brexit goes down to the line, EU's Barnier to travel to London
RE
05:31aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Structure of Earnings Survey, 2018
PU
05:28aMalaysia's Petronas warns of challenging fourth quarter amid volatile oil prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
3NIKKEI : Stocks rack up the records, dollar sings the blues
4BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : How parent of BMW's China partner drove to the brink of bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ