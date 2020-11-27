Spanish Lenders BBVA, Sabadell Abandon Merger Talks

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Spain's second-largest lender by assets, and smaller peer Banco de Sabadell ended their merger talks because of disagreements over pricing, underlining that consolidation in Europe's banking system remains complicated.

U.K.'s Centrica Seeks to Sell Liquefied Natural Gas Portfolio

The energy supplier is trying to sell its portfolio of LNG supply contracts and other assets, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to simplify its operations amid volatile LNG prices.

German Prosecutors Examine Ernst & Young's Role in Wirecard Collapse

German prosecutors said they are examining Ernst & Young's role in the collapse of disgraced payments operator Wirecard, ratcheting up pressure on the audit firm.

Ahead of Black Friday, Retailers Brace for an Exceptional Holiday Season

Retailers are bracing for an unprecedented holiday shopping season, starting with the annual Black Friday ritual, set against the backdrop of a still-raging pandemic.

With Slack, Salesforce Would Put Heat on Microsoft

The battle to be the go-to business-software provider is intensifying, as Salesforce looks to acquire Slack Technologies.

Outside Monitors Urge Deutsche Bank to Quit Russia

Monitors appointed by New York state's Department of Financial Services told the German lender it should drop plans to expand in Russia.

Social Media's Liability Shield Is Under Assault

Section 230 is facing threats unlike anything in its 24-year history, with potentially significant consequences for websites that host user content.

Disney Plans More Layoffs as Pandemic Hits Businesses

The entertainment company said it would lay off about 32,000 employees, primarily at its theme parks, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on its businesses.

Sycamore Bids $540 Million for Ann Taylor, Other Ascena Brands

Ascena Retail Group said the private equity firm has committed to retaining a "substantial portion" of the stores it seeks to buy out of bankruptcy.

JD Health IPO Will Set Hearts Racing

The record initial public offering of fintech giant Ant Group crashed before taking off. Another Chinese tech listing in Hong Kong should fare better.

