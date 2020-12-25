Hertz Arranges Financing for Canadian, European Operations

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has lined up financing for its foreign operations as the bankrupt car-rental company looks to bolster its business in Canada and Europe.

China's Antitrust Probe Zeroes In on Vendor Claims of Alibaba Pressure

The probe casts a spotlight on longstanding contentions from merchants and rivals that the e-commerce giant pressures some sellers to operate only on its platforms.

Covid-19 Test Makers Aim to Broaden Testing Well Into Spring

The U.S. will likely be able to perform 70 million tests a week in January and 200 million a week in April, according to one analysis.

Companies Need to Prepare for U.K. Sanctions Regime Rollout, Lawyers Say

Companies should pay attention to possible sanctions changes that could arise after the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31, lawyers say

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and His Brush With Death: 'You Don't Have Time for an Ambulance'

The CEO's dangerous rip in his aorta came as the pandemic began to ravage the economy. The two emergencies would test the foundations of America's largest bank.

How 2020 Supercharged Cloud Security Companies

Cloud-native cyber vendors reported steep growth rates and explosive gains on Wall Street this year, outpacing strong performance across the broader industry. The upshot, cybersecurity analysts say, is greater momentum for their bid to supplant larger and at-times more profitable players that also offer security tailored for physical offices.

Businesses Feared a Flood of Covid-19 Lawsuits. It Hasn't Happened.

Personal-injury claims over infections are either too hard to prove or get funneled into the workers' compensation system.

In Covid-19 Lockdowns, Businesses Hunt for Loopholes

Bars try hairdressing to stay afloat, while the world's oldest profession diversifies into wine and canned sausages.

For Many Bars, Christmas Could Be Last Call

The U.S. bar industry faces its worst crisis since Prohibition, as a return to Covid-19 restrictions on dining and drinking establishments in many cities threatens to snuff out the holiday glow.

Retailers Navigate Customer Service in the Last Days of 'Shipageddon'

Retailers are tweaking their supply chains and communications in a bid to alleviate customer disappointment around holiday postal delays.

