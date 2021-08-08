Sanderson Farms Nears Sale to Continental Grain, Cargill

The poultry giant is nearing a deal to sell itself for around $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as it rides a wave of demand for chicken products.

Sexual-Assault Allegation at Alibaba Triggers Outrage, Investigation

A firestorm of public criticism has prompted Chief Executive Daniel Zhang to intervene in a situation that has stirred questions about sexual harassment in Chinese workplaces.

Westpac Sells Australian Life Insurance Business to TAL

Westpac Banking Corp. has agreed to sell its Australian life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Ltd. for US$660.2 million and will stop making life insurance products.

Transurban Returns to Profit on Asset Sales, But Covid Weighs

Transurban Ltd. returned to profit as it banked proceeds from asset sales, but warned the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant is threatening the recovery in traffic on its network of global toll roads.

Tesla to Require Masks at Nevada Battery Factory

The Silicon Valley electric vehicle-maker joins others in tightening at-work guidelines to safeguard against the renewed spread of Covid-19.

A Gold Mine Takeover Highlights Increasing Mining-Sector Risk

Kyrgyzstan's nationalization of Centerra Gold's large mining operation is one of the most brazen moves in recent years by a country to assert control over valuable natural resources, mining and legal experts say.

Movie Theater Recovery in a Holding Pattern

Cinemark and IMAX's results show that moviegoers are returning, but hardly in droves. High hopes are hanging on the fourth quarter-assuming theaters stay open and studios don't push more movies into streaming.

To Beat Tesla, Volkswagen Bets on Making Its Own EV Batteries

Volkswagen, one of the world's two largest auto makers by sales, could be the world's biggest maker of electric vehicles as soon as next year-but making a cost-effective EV battery is a challenge.

Disney Lawyer Defends Distribution of 'Black Widow' in Scarlett Johansson Fight

The lawyer said Disney will seek to move the fight from the courts to arbitration.

Berkshire Posts Higher Profit on Railroad, Utilities and Energy Operations

Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported second-quarter net earnings of $28.1 billion.

