McDonald's to Exit From Russia After Three Decades

The company will sell its business in Russia, joining a raft of Western firms exiting as the war in Ukraine continues. It expects to post a charge of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in connection with the move.

KKR to Sell CHI Overhead Doors to Nucor, Generating Windfall for Itself and Employees

KKR said it would sell CHI Overhead Doors to steel producer Nucor for $3 billion including debt.The firm is set to make 10 times the equity it put in.

GameStop Names a New Chief Operating Officer

Nir Patel will start as chief operating officer on May 31.

Marriott Rolls Out Media Network That Lets Brands Reach Travelers on Its Apps and TV Screens

Marriott will use anonymized data on its guests to help brands target their ads. Walmart, Kroger, DoorDash and others have taken similar tacks, which come amid new privacy efforts.

JetBlue to Launch Tender Offer for Spirit

JetBlue plans to launch a hostile takeover attempt for discount carrier Spirit Airlines, after Spirit rejected JetBlue's $3.6 billion offer in favor of an existing deal with Frontier Airlines.

Diamondback Energy Agrees to Buy Rattler Midstream for $2.2 Billion

Rattler's stock surged in premarket trading Monday.

Warby Parker Stock Falls on Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Miss

The eyeglass retailer reiterated its revenue guidance for 2022.

India's Adani Builds Cement Empire With $10.5 Billion Deal

The company said the deal, if successful, would be the largest-ever takeover in India's infrastructure-and-materials sector.

India Can't Hang Up on Chinese Smartphones

In the latest flare-up between the neighboring Asian giants, India and China are clashing over allegations of illegal royalty payments by Chinese cellphone champion Xiaomi-and intimidation by Indian authorities.

CVC Capital Targets Australia's Brambles as Logistics Assets Stay Hot

The takeover approach for the pallet supplier comes after private-equity firms invested more than $50 billion in logistics last year.

