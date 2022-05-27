'Top Gun: Maverick' Loses Chinese Investor

Tencent Holdings pulled out of financing the film over concerns that Chinese officials would be angry about its affiliation with a movie celebrating the American military.

Broadcom Deal for VMware Highlights the Rise of Virtualization

The $61 billion acquisition of VMware reflects growing demand for software applications that replace expensive computer hardware.

WeWork Names Third CFO in Less Than Three Years

The co-working space operator is still recovering from the pandemic.

Alibaba's Earnings Beat Expectations, But a Tougher Quarter Begins

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s fresh earnings beat offered some relief to the beleaguered company's investors, but mounting pressures in the new quarter will make that performance hard to repeat, analysts say.

Microsoft Slows Some Hiring Amid Economic Uncertainty

The software company is the latest tech giant to become more cautious about hiring.

Old Navy to Scale Back Its Inclusive Sizing Strategy

The chain said it is scaling back an attempt to make women's clothes more inclusive for all body types, after demand for the larger sizes fell short and the chain didn't have enough middle sizes.

Glencore Said It Revamped Its Compliance Program Following Guilty Pleas

The Anglo-Swiss commodities company published a 13-page investor update about its ethics and compliance program, which coincided with settlements it reached with various regulators.

Dell's Earnings Crush Estimates on Strong Enterprise Demand

The news could calm concerns about a potential softening of business spending on technology sparked by disappointing results from Cisco Systems.

Retailers Get Lift From Resilient Shoppers

Macy's and Dollar Tree reported strong sales that bucked broader trends among retailers, but they warned of signs that inflation is changing consumer behavior.

Costco sales top estimates by $1 billion, but misses on same-store sales

Costco Wholesale Corp. brought in $1 billion more than expected in revenue in its latest quarter, keeping the retailer on track for its first $200 billion year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 0715ET