SpaceX Aims to Speed Launch Pace as Rivals Prep New Rockets

Globally, 180 launches reached orbit last year, more than double the number five years earlier, according to a new analysis.

Deere to Allow Farmers to Repair Their Own Equipment

Agreement with farm group aims to ensure farmers, independent repair shops can fix increasingly high-tech tractors and harvesters.

Google Might Need to Be Un-Google-Like

The search giant has so far bucked the tech sector's layoff trend, but pressure to cut costs leaves few options.

Tech Industry Reversal Intensifies With New Layoffs

Technology companies that grew rapidly during the pandemic are now reducing spending and staffing, sometimes more than once.

Developing Nations Aren't Ready for EVs-Unless They Are Made in China

Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

China, a Pioneer in Regulating Algorithms, Turns Focus to Deepfakes

Beijing is among the first governments to regulate hyper-realistic, AI-generated media with new rules set to take effect Jan. 10.

Musk Seeks to Move Trial Over Tesla Tweets Out of San Francisco

Billionaire argues that negative local publicity surrounding his management of Twitter will keep him from having a fair trial.

Worst May Be Over for Macau Casinos, but Challenges Remain

With a flood of bettors set to arrive after China reopens its borders, the sector must now help wean the city off its addiction to gambling.

Disney Princesses Return to Mattel as the Barbie Maker's Turnaround Ambitions Grow

A line of dolls hitting the shelves this weekend will test whether the new design mojo is working.

Jack Ma Cedes Control of Fintech Giant Ant Group

The Chinese billionaire entrepreneur is taking a step further away from the business empire he created decades ago.

