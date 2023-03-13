Federal Reserve Rolls Out Emergency Measures to Prevent Banking Crisis

The Fed said it would make additional funding available to banks to ensure they have "the ability to meet the needs of all depositors."

Regulators Hold Auction for Silicon Valley Bank

Regulators are trying to find buyers for the bank in an effort to repay depositors.

Signature Bank Is Shut by Regulators After SVB Failure

Failure of real estate lender hobbled by crypto bet is third-largest in history.

Carl Icahn Prepares for Proxy Fight at Illumina

The billionaire activist says that he plans to nominate three people to the biotech's board.

First Republic Gets Additional Funding From Fed, JPMorgan

The fresh funding gives the bank, which was under pressure following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, $70 billion in unused liquidity.

Silicon Valley Bank's Failure Threatens California Winemakers

Hundreds of wineries deposited cash with SVB, which served as a crucial lender to vineyards.

Saudi Aramco Posts Record $161 Billion Profit for 2022

Saudi Arabia's national oil company reported the largest profit by an energy firm, boosting the kingdom's coffers as it looks to showcase its global business and foreign-policy ambitions.

Saudi Arabia Fund Close to Deal for Boeing Jets

A large order for planes, valued at $35 billion, is expected to coincide with the launch of a new Saudi national airline.

Circle's USDC Stablecoin Breaks Peg With $3.3 Billion Stuck at Silicon Valley Bank

Worried investors cashed out more than $2 billion worth of USD Coin, knocking the dollar-pegged token below 87 cents.

A Supermarket Megamerger Will Redefine What You Buy at the Grocery Store

Kroger and Albertsons want to merge in a $20 billion deal. If antitrust regulators approve, the definition of a grocery store grows further.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 0315ET