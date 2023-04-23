J&J Consumer-Health IPO Process to Kick Off Key Test for Moribund New-Issue Market

Kenvue plans to start meeting with prospective investors as early as Monday.

GM Recalls Some Chevy Silverado Trucks Over Fire Risk

The move could involve as many as 40,000 medium-duty trucks.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell to Depart

The chief executive is leaving his post effective immediately after an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct, parent company Comcast said Sunday.

Fortescue Third-Quarter Iron-Ore Exports Steady

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. said third-quarter iron-ore shipments were steady versus a year earlier, and that it expects fiscal-year output costs to be at the lower end of company guidance.

Bed Bath & Beyond Files for Bankruptcy

Years of losses and a failed turnaround plan left the retailer struggling to stock stores. The company expects all its retail locations to eventually close.

Bud Light Brewer Puts Two Executives on Leave After Uproar Over Transgender Influencer

Alissa Heinerscheid, who oversaw Bud Light marketing, and her boss Daniel Blake are placed on leave.

In 24 Hours, Musk Reignited His Reputation for Risk

The billionaire entrepreneur had a dramatic week with moves at Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX.

Google CEO Pichai's 2022 Compensation Valued at $226 Million

Compensation included stock awards valued at more than $200 million.

Amazon, Facebook, Google Headline Busy Earnings Week for Tech

Tech companies continue to shed thousands of workers as they retrench and focus on profit.

First Republic Earnings to Shed Light on Depth of Bank Crisis

Quarterly results will give investors insight into the extent of the damage after sharp deposit outflows at the bank.

