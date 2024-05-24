May 24, 2024 at 07:18 am EDT

Nvidia Stock Gains. What's Left of the Bear Case Against the Chip Maker.

The few headwinds currently facing Nvidia appear to emanate from China.

U.S. Real-Estate Fund Details Limits to Investor Redemptions

Starwood Real Estate Income Trust is tightening its redemption policies for investors as it slows its real-estate asset sales amid depressed prices.

Jeep and Ram Dealers Gripe to Stellantis as Cars Sit on Lots

The automaker is cutting prices and launching an unusual incentive program following a meeting with retailers.

E.l.f. Beauty Boosts Marketing Budget to 25% of Net Sales

The cosmetics company has ramped up spending for one simple reason: "Our marketing investment is working."

Elon Musk denies report SpaceX may make tender offer with $200 billion valuation

The aerospace company has "no need for additional capacity" and will buy back shares, said SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk.

Intuit warns of fewer TurboTax users who file for free. It says it's not interested in them anyway.

Intuit Inc., the tech company behind TurboTax filing software and the personal-finance site Credit Karma, raised its full-fiscal-year profit and sales outlook on Thursday, following third-quarter results that topped Wall Street's expectations.

Alibaba to Raise $4.5 Billion Through Convertible Bonds to Fund Buybacks

The Chinese company plans to raise $4.5 billion through a convertible-bond issue to fund share repurchases, following a similar move by rival e-commerce giant JD.com.

Why a Shabby Luxury Brand Is Hard to Fix

Slowing sales and the growing clout of LVMH are a tough backdrop for turnarounds at brands such as Gucci and Burberry.

Workday's stock tumbles as 'elevated sales scrutiny' drives outlook cut

Workday moved its full-year margin target higher but cut expectations for subscription revenue.

Gildan Board, CEO Resign After Fund Wins Proxy Fight

Vince Tyra has stepped down as CEO of Gildan Activewear and the Canadian clothing maker's outgoing directors have appointed nominees of Browning West to the board of directors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-24 0715ET