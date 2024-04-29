Musk Wins China's Backing for Tesla's Driver-Assistance Service

Tentative approval for the software feature follows Musk's surprise visit to Beijing and marks a crucial victory in his push to reignite Tesla's growth.

Glass Lewis Backs 6 Activist Nominees for Norfolk Southern's Board

Norfolk Southern leaders were dealt a heavy blow in their proxy fight with activist investor Ancora Holdings after proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis endorsed six of Ancora's seven proposed board nominees.

Regulator Investigates Ford's Hands-Free Driving System After Fatal Crashes

The NHTSA said the incidents involved Ford's BlueCruise system on Mach-E vehicles that collided with stationary vehicles on highways.

BHP, Samarco and Vale Submit $26 Billion Samarco Dam Indicative Settlement Proposal

BHP Brasil said that together with Samarco and Vale it has submitted a nonbinding indicative settlement proposal worth around $25.7 billion relating to the failure of the Samarco dam in 2015.

Rising Food Prices Send More Shoppers to Aldi

The German grocer keeps prices low with smaller stores, fewer staffers and a slimmer product menu than bigger supermarkets.

Domino's Beats Earnings Estimates on Strong Sales

For the first three months of 2024, the company says it grew earnings by 22% from the year-ago period to $3.58 per share.

Apple Might Be Able to Phone It In Now

A slumping stock price has tempered Apple's valuation, making another weak iPhone report less risky.

Coming to a CVS Near You: A Store Brand Monoclonal Antibody

CVS is getting into the business of making copycat biologic drugs, known as biosimilars, to profit directly from blockbusters going generic.

Large Pension Bets Big on AMD, Walmart, Peloton Stock. It Sold GM.

State of Michigan Retirement System bought more AMD stock, quintupled a Peloton stake, tripled its Walmart stake, and sold GM shares.

Ukraine Aid Lifts Defense Industry as Debate Over Profits Reignites

A long-delayed $95 billion package supports shells, missiles and drones for three countries, boosting defense companies, as scrutiny grows on share buybacks.

