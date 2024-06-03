Becton Dickinson to Acquire Edwards Lifesciences' Unit for $4.2 Billion in Cash

The buyer intends to fund deal with a combination of $1 billion in cash and $3.2 billion of new debt in a transaction that is one of its largest of many.

Spotify Shares Jump on Price Hikes

Shares of Spotify Technology advanced after the audio streaming company said it would raise prices for the second time in a year.

Waste Management to Buy Stericycle for $5.8 Billion

The deal values the medical-waste-disposal company at $62 a share.

Hertz Hires Finance Chief from Spirit Airlines

Hertz Global Holdings has hired the chief financial officer of Spirit Airlines to helm its finances after Alexandra Brooks departs later this month.

Toyota Motor Suspends Japan Sales of Three Models on Certification Issues

Toyota Motor and two other automakers suspended shipments of several models in Japan after they discovered they didn't fully follow the government's testing standards when seeking certifications on their models.

Tesla recalls more than 125,000 EVs, will issue an over-the-air software update

Tesla issued a voluntary recall of more than 125,000 of its electric vehicles because a warning light and chime that may not activate when a seat belt isn't being used.

Nvidia Stock Rises After 'Rubin' Chip Unveiling. AMD Tries to Keep Up.

CEO Jensen Huang announced the company's next generation of artificial-intelligence semiconductors.

Why Saudi Aramco Stock Is a Tough Sell on Wall Street

The world's biggest oil producer is trying to tempt global investors with a $12 billion share sale, but the price looks expensive.

A U.K. Grocery Committed to Paying Farmers More for Cocoa. Chocolate Bar Sales Skyrocketed.

Sales jumped 34% despite a bump in price, begging the perennial question: Are consumers really willing to pay more for ethical sourcing?

Retailers Hate That You Buy Big Things on Your Laptop

People often prefer bigger screens and keyboards for pricier purchases-but merchants have more levers to pull on mobile.

