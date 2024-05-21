BMW, Jaguar and VW Parts May Have Been Made With Forced Labor, Senate Report Says

The report from Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden says automakers aren't doing enough to root out the use of forced labor in their supply chains

Rio Tinto Invokes Force Majeure on Australian Alumina Sales

The miner has declared force majeure on alumina shipments from operations in Australia's Queensland state because of a gas shortage.

Palo Alto Networks' stock falls after earnings as forecast fails to impress

The stock was down about 9% in after-hours action Monday. It lost 28% in the session after the last earnings report.

Peloton Interactive Gets $1.4 Billion In Fresh Credit

The company will enter a $1 billion five-year term loan facility and a $100 million five-year revolving credit facility.

Telstra to Cut Jobs to Save Costs Amid Enterprise Overhaul

The Australian telecommunications company plans to cut 2,800 jobs as part of a continuing strategic review, helping cut $233.4 million in costs.

Zoom bumps its longer-term outlook higher, but near-term forecast comes up short

Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Monday bumped its full-year profit and sales forecast higher, after reporting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations, helped by a broader artificial-intelligence rollout across the video-calling platform's products.

Jamie Dimon Says His Retirement Is Getting Closer. Finally.

The JPMorgan chief executive says his timeline "isn't five years anymore."

Tesla Shareholder Group Calls for Vote Against Musk Pay Package

The letter calls for shareholders to reject the re-election of two directors, Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch.

Grant Thornton Laying Off 350 U.S. Employees as It Prepares to Close Private-Equity Sale Johnson Controls Stock Pops on Report Activist Investor Has Built Up Its Stake

A report says Elliott Investment Management has been building a position in the air conditioning and building security supplier.

