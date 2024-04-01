Chinese E-Commerce Giant Squeezes Workers With Noncompete Agreements

Temu parent PDD enforces a culture of corporate secrecy by suing some former employees.

Nippon Steel's new president says he's committed to U.S. Steel acquisition

The new president of Nippon Steel Corp. says he's determined to push through with the $14.1 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel Corp., and that a deal would help strengthen the American steelmaker.

U.S. Tech Giants Turn to Mexico to Make AI Gear, Spurning China

Some of the biggest U.S. companies in artificial intelligence have asked their Taiwanese manufacturing partners to step up production south of the U.S. border.

AT&T Reset 7.6 Million Customers' Passcodes After Data Breach

Account holders' information was leaked on the dark web about two weeks ago but appears to have come from 2019 or earlier.

Early Clues Emerge on Senate's Plans for TikTok

Some lawmakers backing a crackdown on the popular Chinese-controlled app worry that overly broad changes to a House bill by the Senate could significantly delay the effort or derail it permanently.

'Godzilla x Kong' Tops Expectations With Year's No. 2 Opening Weekend

The monster adventure's debut hauls in $80 million in ticket sales at the box office.

Discord to Start Showing Ads for Gamers to Boost Revenue

The chat platform, which has long avoided advertising, is the latest tech company to lean into paid promotions.

A Peter Thiel-Backed AI Startup, Cognition Labs, Seeks $2 Billion Valuation

The funding round could increase the startup's valuation nearly sixfold in a matter of weeks, reflecting the AI frenzy.

OpenAI Announces Technology That Can Re-Create Human Voices

Voice Engine, which can read words aloud in an AI-version of a person's voice, adds to worries about deepfake risks in an election year.

Tupperware Delays Filing Annual Results Amid Accountant Shortage

Cash-strapped Tupperware Brands is delaying its annual results due to internal control issues and a shortage of accountants.

