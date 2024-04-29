FCC Fines Wireless Carriers for Sharing Customer Data

Agency says four carriers sold access to customers' location data to aggregators.

Musk Wins China's Backing for Tesla's Driver-Assistance Service

Tentative approval for the software feature follows Musk's surprise visit to Beijing and marks a crucial victory in his push to reignite Tesla's growth.

Glass Lewis Backs 6 Activist Nominees for Norfolk Southern's Board

Norfolk Southern leaders were dealt a heavy blow in their proxy fight with activist investor Ancora Holdings after proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis endorsed six of Ancora's seven proposed board nominees.

L'Occitane Owner Offers Buyout That Values Company at EUR6 Billion

The Luxembourg-based and Hong Kong-listed cosmetics company said that the offer from L'Occitane Groupe, Geiger's holding company, to buy the remaining shares would cost EUR1.7 billion.

Regulator Investigates Ford's Hands-Free Driving System After Fatal Crashes

The NHTSA said the incidents involved Ford's BlueCruise system on Mach-E vehicles that collided with stationary vehicles on highways.

BHP, Samarco and Vale Submit $26 Billion Samarco Dam Indicative Settlement Proposal

The proposal comes amid negotiations on obligations, claims, and on resolving the incident which caused flooding in southeast Brazil.

Rising Food Prices Send More Shoppers to Aldi

The German grocer keeps prices low with smaller stores, fewer staffers and a slimmer product menu than bigger supermarkets.

Domino's Stock Jumps on Earnings. Takeout, Delivery Orders Are Strong.

For the first three months of 2024, the company says it grew earnings by 22% from the year-ago period to $3.58 per share.

A Media Heiress's Bid to Sell Sets Off Mayhem Inside Paramount

The storied Hollywood company behind 'The Godfather' faces its biggest battle yet as Shari Redstone's merger plans collide with shareholder fury and a CEO on the outs.

Apple Might Be Able to Phone It In Now

A slumping stock price has tempered Apple's valuation, making another weak iPhone report less risky.

