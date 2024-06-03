E*Trade Considers Kicking Meme-Stock Leader Keith Gill Off Platform

Morgan Stanley's trading platform discusses concerns about possible manipulation in GameStop.

Spotify Shares Jump on Price Hikes

Shares of Spotify Technology advanced after the audio streaming company said it would raise prices for the second time in a year.

Becton Dickinson to Acquire Edwards Lifesciences' Unit for $4.2 Billion in Cash

The buyer intends to fund deal with a combination of $1 billion in cash and $3.2 billion of new debt in a transaction that is one of its largest of many.

Waste Management to Buy Stericycle for $5.8 Billion

The deal values the medical-waste-disposal company at $62 a share.

Hertz Hires Finance Chief from Spirit Airlines

Hertz Global Holdings has hired the chief financial officer of Spirit Airlines to helm its finances after Alexandra Brooks departs later this month.

CalAmp, a Fleet-Tracking Software Maker, Files for Bankruptcy

The publicly traded company is proposing to swap $229 million of convertible notes held by Lynrock Lake into equity.

Toyota Motor Suspends Japan Sales of Three Models on Certification Issues

Toyota Motor and two other automakers suspended shipments of several models in Japan after they discovered they didn't fully follow the government's testing standards when seeking certifications on their models.

Tesla recalls more than 125,000 EVs, will issue an over-the-air software update

Tesla issued a voluntary recall of more than 125,000 of its electric vehicles because a warning light and chime that may not activate when a seat belt isn't being used.

Nvidia Stock Rises After 'Rubin' Chip Unveiling. AMD Tries to Keep Up.

CEO Jensen Huang announced the company's next generation of artificial-intelligence semiconductors.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square sells 10% stake for $1.05 billion to investors

The hedge fund has struck a deal to sell a 10% stake in itself to an consortium of investors following reports it is preparing for a public float

