May 23, 2024 at 11:17 am EDT

Justice Department Sues to Break Up Live Nation-Ticketmaster

Antitrust enforcers allege the nation's largest concert promotion and ticketing company abused monopoly and drove up prices for tickets.

Nvidia's Business Is Booming. Here's What Could Slow It Down.

After tripling sales for three quarters, Nvidia faces new competition and a shifting AI market.

Lenovo's Profit More Than Doubled on Higher Computer Sales

The world's largest PC maker said quarterly profit more than doubled, though it noted that demand weakened from the preceding quarter.

Hargreaves Lansdown Jumps After Becoming a Private-Equity Takeover Target

Hargreaves Lansdown shares rose to their highest price in more than two years after the U.K.'s largest direct-to-consumer investment platform rejected a surprise $5.9 billion takeover offer from a private-equity consortium.

DuPont to Break Into Three Smaller Companies

The separations are expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

Xiaomi's First-Quarter Profit, Revenue Beat Expectations

Xiaomi's first-quarter net profit and revenue beat expectations, thanks to stronger sales from its smartphone and Internet-of-Things and lifestyle product segments.

CFOs Lock in Savings with Interest-Rate Swaps Amid Uncertainty About Fed Cuts

Some companies are saving millions of dollars by entering into interest-rate swaps as they confront the possibility it could be a while before the Federal Reserve cuts rates.

Rio Tinto Faces Class Action Over Bougainville Mine Impact

A class action against Rio Tinto has been filed in a Papua New Guinea court in relation to a long-shuttered copper mine that it offloaded in 2016.

American Funds Parent Launching Partnership With KKR to Move Into Private Assets

Capital Group and KKR will launch two hybrid funds next year that will invest in public and private markets.

