Union Says Strike Against Anheuser-Busch Appears Unavoidable

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said its negotiations with the Bud Light brewer have hit a snag and that the 5,000 workers it represents will strike come March unless progress is made.

Zoom to Cut About 2% of Workforce in Latest Tech Layoff

Zoom Video Communications will cut almost 2% of staff, the latest in a string of tech-industry layoffs in recent weeks.

Keller Williams Agrees to Pay $70 Million to Settle Antitrust Claims

The deal comes after a $1.8 billion verdict in October against the brokerage and others.

Peloton Stock Drops to Record Low After Outlook Cut

The fitness-equipment company also warned of missing goals for positive free cash flow as some initiatives underperform.

NY Community Bancorp triggers worst bank stock drop since Silicon Valley Bank

Bank shares moved up from their earlier lows Thursday but remain in negative territory.

Okta to Cut 400 Jobs in Latest Round of Layoffs

Okta is laying off 400 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, its latest round of cuts as the identification-software company seeks to cut costs.

Honeywell Posts Earnings Beat in a Tough Economy

Honeywell reports fourth-quarter earnings of $2.60 a share, topping Wall Street estimates of $2.59.

Merck Stock Gains on Surprise Profit and Impressive Guidance

Merck posted a 3-cent a share profit in the fourth quarter, beating expectations of a loss.

Altria's stock rises as it sees little impact on 2024 performance from e-vapor enforcement

Tobacco giant's fourth-quarter earnings match analyst estimates.

Elon Musk Wants to Move Tesla's Incorporation From Delaware to Texas

The company will hold a shareholder vote to decide whether to transfer its state of incorporation from Delaware, its CEO said.

