Costco beats profit and sales forecasts, but stock pulls back from record highs

Costco Wholesale Corp. reported fiscal third-quarter profit, revenue and same-store sales that all beat Wall Street forecasts, but shares of the membership-based warehouse retailer pulled back from a record high.

The FAA Has a Boeing Update. It's Good News.

The regulator and the jet manufacturer met Thursday to discuss what the company is doing to improve production quality and safety.

Dell earnings show an explosion in AI server demand, but stock extends pullback

Shipments of AI servers more than doubled sequentially to $1.7 billion.

Saudi Arabia Aims to Raise Up to $12 Billion in Aramco Stock Sale

A sale of shares in the world's most valuable oil company is expected in coming days and weeks, following a Wall Street Journal report that the kingdom planned a large fundraising.

Gap Snaps Slump With Sales Gain

The company posted higher quarterly sales in an early sign that its new leader's plan for turning around the beleaguered retailer is starting to pay off.

Skydance Sweetens Merger Offer for Paramount

Paramount's directors are expected to review the new offer, which is more favorable to both Paramount's voting and nonvoting shareholders.

Downsized WeWork Will Leave Bankruptcy in Search of Its First Profit

The flex-office provider projects to turn a profit in 2025 under its new owner, software firm Yardi Systems.

Maker of Luxury 'Lived-In' Sneakers, Worn by Taylor Swift, to Go Public

The initial public offering of the Italian company is set to test investor appetite at time of slowing demand for high-end goods.

Salesforce Darkens the Skies for Cloud Software as AI Threat Looms

Growth slows as big deals are taking longer to close and AI hype isn't yet paying off.

Dollar General's Earnings Were Good but Trouble Was Hiding in Plain Sight

The discount-store chain posts first-quarter earnings of $1.65 a share, beating estimates of $1.58 a shar, but management's commentary raised concerns.

