Shein's Quest to Win Over America Gets Stuck in U.S.-China Tensions

The fast-fashion giant aimed to bridge the divide between Beijing and Washington, but hopes for a splashy U.S. public offering have faded.

ABN AMRO to Buy Private German Bank for $739 Million

The Dutch bank is acquiring Hauck Aufhauser Lampe from Fosun, solidifying its position as one of Germany's top three wealth-management firms.

Toyota to Develop Smaller Engines Compatible With Carbon-Neutral Fuels

The Japanese automaker plans to develop new engines tailored to electrification as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Elon Musk's xAI Valued at $24 Billion After Latest Fundraising Round

The competitor to OpenAI is looking to invest more in research and development amid fierce competition in the burgeoning sector.

China Evergrande's EV Unit Shares Soar on Potential Investor Support

Shares of China Evergrande Group's electric-vehicle unit surged, fueled by optimism that some businesses may survive despite the property giant's liquidation.

Why Are Cruise Stocks Still Dead in the Water?

Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have largely recovered from the pandemic, but investors are wary.

Sneaker Rivals Race to Find the Next Super Foam

Cushioning technology designed for elite runners has spread to the masses, sparking a battle among shoe makers to make the best foam.

Chevron-Hess Deal Vote Is Looking Like a 'Coin Toss'

Chevron hopes to buy Hess for $53 billion. But the status of the deal looks shakier than ever,

Lendlease Quits International Construction to Free $2.98 Billion

The Australian real-estate developer plans to exit international construction amid what it called a prolonged market downturn, freeing $2.98 billion for capital returns, debt reduction and local growth.

Tesla Shareholders Advised to Vote Against Elon Musk's Pay Package

Proxy-advisory firm Glass Lewis says the proposed compensation would dilute shareholders' holdings.

