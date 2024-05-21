May 21, 2024 at 03:17 am EDT

Samsung Appoints New Chief for Chip Business

Samsung Electronics has tapped a new chief for its semiconductor arm as it looks to boost its competitiveness in the chip industry amid the artificial-intelligence boom.

Li Auto Shares Shed 19% on Weak Earnings, Tough Outlook

Shares fell sharply in Hong Kong after the Chinese hybrid-vehicle specialist unveiled weaker-than-expected earnings and guidance following a lackluster launch of its first fully-electric model.

Rio Tinto Invokes Force Majeure on Australian Alumina Sales

The miner has declared force majeure on alumina shipments from operations in Australia's Queensland state because of a gas shortage.

BMW, Jaguar and VW Parts May Have Been Made With Forced Labor, Senate Report Says

The report from Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden says automakers aren't doing enough to root out the use of forced labor in their supply chains

Palo Alto Networks' stock falls after earnings as forecast fails to impress

The stock was down about 9% in after-hours action Monday. It lost 28% in the session after the last earnings report.

Telstra to Cut Jobs to Save Costs Amid Enterprise Overhaul

The Australian telecommunications company plans to cut 2,800 jobs as part of a continuing strategic review, helping cut $233.4 million in costs.

Zoom bumps its longer-term outlook higher, but near-term forecast comes up short

Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Monday bumped its full-year profit and sales forecast higher, after reporting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations, helped by a broader artificial-intelligence rollout across the video-calling platform's products.

Tesla Shareholder Group Calls for Vote Against Musk Pay Package

The letter calls for shareholders to reject the re-election of two directors, Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch.

Grant Thornton Laying Off 350 U.S. Employees as It Prepares to Close Private-Equity Sale The Highest Paid CEOs of 2023

The chiefs of America's biggest companies reached new pay heights in 2023 as stock awards swelled the value of compensation packages.

