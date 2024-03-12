Airlines Are Cutting Flight Schedules as Boeing Delivers Fewer Jets

Southwest and Alaska Air say delays in receiving jets may upend flying plans; United and Southwest will slow their hiring of pilots.

3M Names New CEO Amid PFAS Battles, Health Spinoff

The transition comes as the company navigates waves of claims related to so-called forever chemicals that have weighed on its stock.

NYCB plans reverse stock split after closing $1.05B infusion

NYCB's stock rises as struggling bank finalizes plan to bulk up its balance sheet.

Tesla, Ford Receive 'Poor' Grades in Study of Driver-Assist Technology

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's ratings of the systems-which automate steering and speed-prod automakers to improve safeguards.

Boeing Stock Falls Again. The Bad News Just Keeps Piling Up.

Shares were lower after the airline manufacturer failed 33 of 39 product audits conducted by the FAA, the New York Times reported.

Apple Makes Further Concessions to App Developers in Europe

Apple will allow iPhone users in Europe to download apps directly from a developer's website, marking another concession to regulators as the company faces new competition rules in the European Union.

ADM Discloses Justice Department Probe Into Accounting

The company corrected some past financial results while reporting lower quarterly sales and a more-than-40% drop in earnings compared with a year ago.

Kohl's Beats Earnings Estimates. It's Not Enough to Lift the Stock.

The retailer also announces a partnership with Babies 'R' Us.

OpenAI Calls Elon Musk 'Incoherent' in Legal Filing

OpenAI hit back at Elon Musk's lawsuit against it, saying in a legal filing that it never had a founding agreement with the technology billionaire and describing his contentions as "often incoherent."

Lego Builds Market Share as Ever-Popular Toy Bricks Defy Demand Drop

Lego sales increased last year as the toy-brick maker's Harry Potter play sets and Fortnite video game boosted its popularity, helping it outperform and take market share from its rivals despite a slump in global demand.

