The Goal for China's Chip Giant: Cut Out the U.S.

Hit by Washington's export controls, China's domestic chip industry strives for self-sufficiency.

Intel CEO Gelsinger Provides New Details on AI PC Chips

There were new technical details about the AI PC chip code named Lunar Lake, which is expected to start shipping to PC makers in the third quarter.

Hitachi, Microsoft Plan for Multibillion-Dollar AI Partnership

Hitachi and Microsoft announced a multibillion-dollar collaboration to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence, the latest in a series of partnerships and investments the two companies are undertaking.

E*Trade Considers Kicking Meme-Stock Leader Keith Gill Off Platform

Morgan Stanley's trading platform discusses concerns about possible manipulation in GameStop.

Maersk Lifts Guidance Again on Surging Freight Rates

A.P. Møller-Mærsk raised its full-year guidance again on Monday, as disruptions in the Red Sea and strong shipping demand continue to buoy rates.

British American Tobacco Keeps Outlook

British American Tobacco maintained its 2024 guidance of low-single-digit organic revenue growth as it reported performance for the first half of the year in line with its expectations.

CalAmp, a Fleet-Tracking Software Maker, Files for Bankruptcy

The publicly traded company is proposing to swap $229 million of convertible notes held by Lynrock Lake into equity.

Spotify Shares Jump on Price Hikes

Shares of Spotify Technology advanced after the audio streaming company said it would raise prices for the second time in a year.

Hertz Hires Finance Chief from Spirit Airlines

Hertz Global Holdings has hired the chief financial officer of Spirit Airlines to helm its finances after Alexandra Brooks departs later this month.

Nvidia Stock Rises After 'Rubin' Chip Unveiling. AMD Tries to Keep Up.

CEO Jensen Huang announced the company's next generation of artificial-intelligence semiconductors.

