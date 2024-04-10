Blizzard Videogames to Return to China in New NetEase Deal

Blizzard Entertainment will collaborate with China's NetEase to bring its blockbuster game titles back to the mainland Chinese market this summer.

Esprit in Talks With Private-Equity Firm for Potential Investments

The fashion retailer said the potential investor has expressed interest in a possible partnership.

GM's Cruise Attempts Comeback for Its Driverless Fleet-With Human Drivers First

The company suspended nationwide self-driving operations last year after California regulators pulled its permit following a crash.

Boeing Engineer Says Company Used Shortcuts to Fix 787 Jets

A complaint to regulators said the company dismissed quality and safety concerns during production of its troubled 787 Dreamliner jets.

Tesco Guides for Higher Profit as Consumer Sentiment Improves

Tesco expects profit to rise in the year ahead, signaling improving consumer demand as inflation tapers off.

Philips Reaches Final Pact With U.S. Govt. on Ventilator Recall

Philips said it reached a final agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and Food and Drug Administration on terms of a settlement related its Respironics ventilators, and backed its medium-term guidance.

Chemical Plants Must Curb Ethylene Oxide, Chloroprene Emissions Under New EPA Rule

The EPA said the rule, once in effect, will reduce emissions of both chemicals from covered processes and equipment by almost 80%

NCAA Women Beat Men in Finals' Ratings for First Time-but Got 99% Less TV Money

The women's college basketball championship game drew 18.9 million viewers vs. 14.8 million for the men's final, fueled by Caitlin Clark's emergence as a superstar.

Lucid Stock Jumps After Delivery Results Meet Expectations

The EV start-up delivered nearly 2,000 vehicles in the first quarter of the year.

Norfolk Southern Agrees to $600 Million Ohio Train Derailment Settlement

If approved, the money could be disbursed to claimants as soon as year's end, says an attorney.

