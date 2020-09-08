Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/08/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Citigroup Feuds With Hedge Funds Over Botched Payment

The bank's relationship with hedge-fund clients unraveled over a dispute about Revlon debt and an erroneous $900 million payment. 

 
SoftBank Shares Drop on Concerns About Massive Options Bet

Shares in SoftBank tumbled 7%, as investors reacted to news of a massive bet the Japanese conglomerate has placed on a rise in tech stocks. 

 
How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong Finance

Chinese investment bank Citic Securities is remaking Hong Kong brokerage CLSA in its own image, in a microcosm of how the Asian financial hub is changing. 

 
How to Navigate the Fog of Sustainable Investing

Can environmental, social and governance risks be quantified? With the notable exception of carbon emissions, probably not-but that doesn't mean the exercise isn't useful for investors. 

 
Banks' Retreat From Commodities Is Set to Derail Small Traders

European banks have grown wary of financing commodity traders, raising borrowing costs and endangering smaller firms in the market for raw materials. 

 
Spanish Deal Talks Raise Prospect of European Banking Consolidation

Spanish banks Caixabank and Bankia said they are exploring a merger to create the country's largest domestic lender, raising the often-debated prospect of consolidation in Europe's banking system. 

 
Fed's Powell Says Economy Likely Will Need More Government Spending, Low Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday's report showing 1.4 million Americans found or resumed work in August was good news, but the economy likely will require more government spending and low interest rates for years. 

 
Malaysia Drops Goldman Sachs Criminal Charges Over 1MDB

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman Sachs over the bank's role in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from a government investment fund, a key step under the terms of a recent $3.9 billion settlement. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Monte Dei Paschi Issues EUR300M Bond

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena has fulfilled one of the conditions set by the ECB to greenlight its bad-loan plan by issuing a EUR300 million tier 2 subordinated bond.

