News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/16/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Why Did Stock Markets Rebound From Covid in Record Time? Here Are Five Reasons

Forces behind the fastest-ever swoon and recovery include economic hopes, the dominance of tech and a boom in risky trades, including from individual investors. "Everything about this crisis has been outsized." 

 
Nasdaq Ramps Up Cloud Move

Several of Nasdaq's 28 markets in North America and Europe will be hosted in the public cloud in about five years, with all of its markets expected to migrate over the next decade, said Brad Peterson, the New York-based company's chief technology and information officer. 

 
Fed Nominee Judy Shelton Lacks Senate Backing, Key Republican Says

President Trump's nomination of economist Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors lacks enough votes for confirmation, said Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 GOP leader in the Senate. 

 
Ernst & Young Says Auditors Should Play Bigger Role in Detecting Fraud

Under fire for missing a suspected fraud that blew up Wirecard, Ernst & Young says auditors should play a bigger role in detecting such wrongdoing, challenging a longstanding assertion in the accounting industry. 

 
Finance Chiefs Prioritize Employee Retention as Coronavirus Pandemic Drags On

Keeping staff has become a key focus for companies as they navigate the current economic downturn. Finance chiefs at these businesses are safeguarding employee retention programs from broader cost-cutting efforts for fears top-ranking employees might leave. 

 
Chinese Companies in Pentagon Spotlight Hire Global Banks to Sell Dollar Bonds

ChemChina and Three Gorges, designated by the U.S. Defense Department as "Communist Chinese military companies," are pursuing bond deals with the help of Western banks. 

 
Calpers Weighs Curbs on Investment Chief's Personal Holdings

Directors of the nation's largest pension fund will discuss limiting personal investments by the fund's investment chief following revelations that the former chief held shares in one of its private-equity managers. 

 
Coronavirus Legal Fight Between Insurers and Businesses Goes Global

A U.K. court considered whether business-interruption policies are clearly worded, Australian insurers want to know whether a 100-year-old law that no longer exists excludes the pandemic, and a French court found in favor of a restaurant owner who sued for cover over government-ordered lockdowns. 

 
Citigroup Gives Wall Street a Sobering Message

The bank's need to spend to upgrade risk systems and downbeat economic comments make it hard to bet on a turnaround for the beaten-up stock. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

