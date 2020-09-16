News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Meeting to Focus on Laying Out Interest-Rate Strategy

Federal Reserve officials continue discussions about how to detail plans to support the economy now that they have adopted a strategy to keep interest rates lower for longer.

Mortgage Securities Are Flooding the Market. Thank the Fed.

Low mortgage rates have spurred a boom in home refinancing, which in turn has spurred a boom in the issuance of mortgage-backed securities. The surging supply hasn't dampened investors' demand for them.

Julius Baer Close to FIFA Issue Resolution

Julius Baer is in advanced talks to reach a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice related to the authority's probe into FIFA, and a possible deal could mean the bank paying out millions of dollars.

Handelsbanken to Close Branches, Cut Jobs

Handelsbanken said it is expanding its digital offering, but the move will lead to the closure of nearly half of its branches and the loss of 1,000 jobs in Sweden.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Nasdaq Ramps Up Cloud Move

Several of Nasdaq's 28 markets in North America and Europe will be hosted in the public cloud in about five years, with all of its markets expected to migrate over the next decade, said Brad Peterson, the New York-based company's chief technology and information officer.

Court Rejects Vivus Bankruptcy Sale to Icahn Unit

Carl Icahn's investment firm suffered a setback in its effort to take control of bankrupt Vivus after a judge rejected the obesity drugmaker's reorganization plan and gave a rare green light to the formation of a shareholder committee in the chapter 11 proceedings.

Fed Nominee Judy Shelton Lacks Senate Backing, Key Republican Says

President Trump's nomination of economist Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors lacks enough votes for confirmation, said Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 GOP leader in the Senate.

Ernst & Young Says Auditors Should Play Bigger Role in Detecting Fraud

Under fire for missing a suspected fraud that blew up Wirecard, Ernst & Young says auditors should play a bigger role in detecting such wrongdoing, challenging a longstanding assertion in the accounting industry.

Finance Chiefs Prioritize Employee Retention as Coronavirus Pandemic Drags On

Keeping staff has become a key focus for companies as they navigate the current economic downturn. Finance chiefs at these businesses are safeguarding employee retention programs from broader cost-cutting efforts for fears top-ranking employees might leave.