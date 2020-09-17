Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Fed Sets Higher Hurdles for Rate Increase

The central bank pledged to support the economic recovery by raising the bar for increasing interest rates-and by signaling it expected to hold rates near zero for at least three more years. 

 
Bank of Japan Stands Pat, Upgrades Economic Assessment

The Bank of Japan upgraded its assessment of Japan's economy on Thursday, saying it has started to pick up after a difficult period caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Deutsche Bank: U.S. Staff Can Wait Until Mid-2021 to Return to Office

The German bank recognized New York's "success in containing Covid" but added that workers have "understandable concerns about public transportation, cleanliness, security and other quality of life issues." 

 
Travelport Owners, Lenders Near Settlement of $1 Billion Debt Dispute

Elliott Management's Travelport Worldwide is nearing a restructuring settlement that would unwind a disputed $1 billion shareholder rescue and end a standoff with some of Wall Street's biggest debt buyers, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Prosecutors Reach a Critical Juncture in Trial of Former Traders

The trial of two former Deutsche Bank traders requires prosecutors to explain to jurors a type of trading deception known as spoofing. 

 
Mortgage Securities Are Flooding the Market. Thank the Fed.

Low mortgage rates have spurred a boom in home refinancing, which in turn has spurred a boom in the issuance of mortgage-backed securities. The surging supply hasn't dampened investors' demand for them. 

 
Julius Baer Close to FIFA Issue Resolution

Julius Baer is in advanced talks to reach a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice related to the authority's probe into FIFA, and a possible deal could mean the bank paying out millions of dollars. 

 
Handelsbanken to Close Branches, Cut Jobs

Handelsbanken said it is expanding its digital offering, but the move will lead to the closure of nearly half of its branches and the loss of 1,000 jobs in Sweden. 

 
U.S. Charges Two Russian Nationals Who Allegedly Stole Cryptocurrencies

The U.S. Justice Department charged two Russian nationals who prosecutors say defrauded three cryptocurrency exchanges and their customers, resulting in losses of at least $16.8 million. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

