News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Fed Details New Round of Big-Bank Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve will analyze large banks' ability to withstand two coronavirus-related recession scenarios as part of a second round of stress tests later this year, the central bank said. 

 
Lawmakers Tangle Over Fed's Muni-Market Rescue

The Fed stood ready to back the municipal market as a lender of last resort during the pandemic. So far, only two borrowers have tapped the facility for funding. 

 
Calpers Moves to Enhance Control of Investment Oversight

The overseers of the largest U.S. public pension system agreed late Wednesday to take a direct role in managing the retirement plan's chief investment officer. 

 
SoftBank Group Agrees to Sell Brightstar to Private-Equity Firm

SoftBank Group said Friday that it has agreed to sell Brightstar to a U.S. private-equity firm founded by the mobile services business's former chief operating officer. 

 
Ex-GPB Capital Executive Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Theft

Michael Cohn, a former Securities and Exchange Commission examiner who faced felony charges related to accessing information about a probe of private-equity firm GPB Capital Holdings, which he joined as compliance chief, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of theft. 

 
Cohen's Point72 Settles Gender Discrimination Case

Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management recently reached a settlement with a female employee who sued the firm in 2018 alleging unfair pay practices and a pervasively sexist work environment. 

 
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins Won't Seek Second Term

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins will leave her position as the central bank's second-in-command when her seven-year term expires next spring, the bank's board of directors said Thursday. 

 
Bank of England Holds Rates Steady

The Bank of England kept policy on hold and signaled that it is prepared to take further action to support the U.K. economy if rising coronavirus cases undermine recovery. 

 
MetLife to Buy Versant Health for $1.7 Billion

The insurance company said the deal would turn it into the third biggest vision insurer in the U.S. and further a diversification push. 

 
Human-Resources Provider Reviews DCP Capital Bid

51job said it is reviewing a proposal from private-equity firm DCP Capital Partners to acquire the company for $79.05 a share in cash, or about $5.3 billion based on shares outstanding.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
51JOB, INC. 16.59% 79.42 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
METLIFE, INC. 4.49% 39.32 Delayed Quote.-22.86%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.30% 6617 End-of-day quote.39.13%
