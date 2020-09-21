Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Bank Investors Disregard Revelations of Suspicious Activity

Why it makes sense that European bank investors have shrugged-off revelations of possible money laundering. 

 
Fed to Propose Overhaul of Lending Rules for Poorer Communities

Fed governors were prepared to vote to seek public comment on a broad overhaul to its rules for the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 law aimed at ending redlining-banks' practice of avoiding lending in certain areas, often minority neighborhoods. 

 
Goldman Sachs to Name New Heads of M&A

Goldman's three merger heads are stepping aside as the firm looks to pass a key business to the next generation. 

 
HSBC Stock Hits 25-Year Low

Shares in HSBC slumped after news articles detailed "suspicious activity reports" filed by it and other major banks to U.S. authorities, putting fresh pressure on a stock that has already dropped sharply this year. 

 
Bonds Tied to Hotels, Retail Properties Struggle to Recover

Some sectors of the commercial mortgage-backed-securities market have struggled to recover as the pandemic's effects linger. 

 
Wall Street-Backed Exchange Launches as Rival to NYSE, Nasdaq

Traders and analysts expect MEMX, a new exchange backed by Wall Street banks, electronic-trading firms and asset-management giant BlackRock, to be a formidable competitor to the incumbent exchanges. 

 
Treasury Plugs Gap in Anti-Money-Laundering Regulations

The Treasury Department moved to plug a longstanding gap in U.S. anti-money-laundering regulation and has begun a discussion over potential new rules aimed at allowing banks to allocate their compliance resources more effectively. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Banks Pile Into Treasurys, Helping to Fund Government Borrowing Spree

Surging deposits and declining lending are driving banks to dramatically increase their holdings of U.S. Treasurys, offering significant support to the bond market at a time of unprecedented government borrowing. 

 
European Banks Consider Mergers for Survival

Banks in Europe are facing a prolonged era of low interest rates, a gloomy economic outlook and souring loans that are expected to rise.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -2.05% 545.36 Delayed Quote.10.79%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -5.13% 288.55 Delayed Quote.-48.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.09% 10579.297347 Delayed Quote.20.29%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -3.62% 187.74 Delayed Quote.-15.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aEU unity on WTO chief frays as Hungary backs Britain's Fox
RE
11:30aUk market regulator says faces some "painful lessons" from pending reviews
RE
11:30aFca tells banks to "ramp up" preparations for all brexit scenarios
RE
11:30aFca says strong regulatory standards go hand-in-hand with uk position as a global financial centre
RE
11:30aUK watchdog says "painful lessons" to shape post-Brexit rules
RE
11:25aMore than 150 nations join WHO-led global plan for COVID vaccines
RE
11:20aHouse Democrats Expected Monday to Release Spending Bill Funding Government Through Dec. 11
DJ
11:19aByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola shares slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group