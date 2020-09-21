News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank Investors Disregard Revelations of Suspicious Activity

Why it makes sense that European bank investors have shrugged-off revelations of possible money laundering.

Fed to Propose Overhaul of Lending Rules for Poorer Communities

Fed governors were prepared to vote to seek public comment on a broad overhaul to its rules for the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 law aimed at ending redlining-banks' practice of avoiding lending in certain areas, often minority neighborhoods.

Goldman Sachs to Name New Heads of M&A

Goldman's three merger heads are stepping aside as the firm looks to pass a key business to the next generation.

HSBC Stock Hits 25-Year Low

Shares in HSBC slumped after news articles detailed "suspicious activity reports" filed by it and other major banks to U.S. authorities, putting fresh pressure on a stock that has already dropped sharply this year.

Bonds Tied to Hotels, Retail Properties Struggle to Recover

Some sectors of the commercial mortgage-backed-securities market have struggled to recover as the pandemic's effects linger.

Wall Street-Backed Exchange Launches as Rival to NYSE, Nasdaq

Traders and analysts expect MEMX, a new exchange backed by Wall Street banks, electronic-trading firms and asset-management giant BlackRock, to be a formidable competitor to the incumbent exchanges.

Treasury Plugs Gap in Anti-Money-Laundering Regulations

The Treasury Department moved to plug a longstanding gap in U.S. anti-money-laundering regulation and has begun a discussion over potential new rules aimed at allowing banks to allocate their compliance resources more effectively.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Banks Pile Into Treasurys, Helping to Fund Government Borrowing Spree

Surging deposits and declining lending are driving banks to dramatically increase their holdings of U.S. Treasurys, offering significant support to the bond market at a time of unprecedented government borrowing.

European Banks Consider Mergers for Survival

Banks in Europe are facing a prolonged era of low interest rates, a gloomy economic outlook and souring loans that are expected to rise.