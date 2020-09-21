News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank Investors Disregard Revelations of Suspicious Activity

Why it makes sense that European bank investors have shrugged off revelations of possible money laundering.

Activist Trian Fund Management Takes Stake in Comcast

Trian Fund Management has taken a stake in Comcast in a bet that the cable giant's shares are undervalued. Comcast is one of the biggest companies ever targeted by an activist.

Fed Moves to Overhaul Lending Rules for Poorer Communities

The Federal Reserve, following an earlier split between banking regulators, took an initial step to rewrite rules for hundreds of billions of dollars in lending and investment in lower-income neighborhoods.

Investors Navigate Potential Conflicts as Advisory Industry Consolidates

A wave of consolidation has swept across the investment advisory industry in recent years, driven partly by the higher levels of expertise required by investors as they allocate more capital to complex alternative asset classes.

Finance Chiefs Call on Executives to Help Fight Poverty, Climate Change

CFOs at global companies urge their counterparts to make investment decisions that help achieve the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals.

Goldman Sachs to Name New Heads of M&A

Goldman's three merger heads are stepping aside as the firm looks to pass a key business to the next generation.

HSBC Stock Hits 25-Year Low

HSBC stock sank as it came under pressure on three fronts, highlighting the difficulty of the bank's geopolitical balancing act.

Fed's Kaplan Worries New Fed Rate Guidance Ties Policy Makers' Hands

Dallas leader Robert Kaplan said new guidance on the future of interest rates may complicate Fed officials' future decision making and stoke risk taking in financial markets.

Bonds Tied to Hotels, Retail Properties Struggle to Recover

Some sectors of the commercial mortgage-backed-securities market have struggled to recover as the pandemic's effects linger.

U.S. Household Net Worth Hits Highest Level Ever

The net worth of American households and nonprofit organizations jumped 6.8% in the second quarter from the first, to $118.96 trillion.