News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Fed Officials Emphasize Need for Additional Relief to Ensure Robust Recovery

Senior Federal Reserve officials said the economy was likely to need additional government spending to avoid an uneven and protracted recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Cleveland Fed Leader Says U.S. Economy Recovering but Still in Deep Hole

Loretta Mester said parts of the U.S. economy have recovered more quickly than others, while other sectors remain depressed. "It's not a sustainable recovery, it's still fragile." 

 
Refinancing Your Mortgage Is About to Get More Expensive

Higher costs lurk even before the adverse market fee kicks in on Dec. 1. Here's how to play it smart. 

 
Stock Exchanges Present Opportunity as Volumes Surge

Despite a surge in U.S. equity and option trading volumes this year, exchange-operator stocks are relatively cheaper than are financials overall. 

 
CME, Nasdaq to Launch Water Futures Contract

Farmers are known to pray for rain. Now they can hedge against unanswered invocations. CME Group and Nasdaq are planning to launch a futures contract later this year that will allow farmers, speculators and others to wager on the price of water. 

 
SocGen Mulls Merging its French Retail Units

Societe Generale said it's looking at merging two banking networks in France to create a major new retail lender in the domestic market. 

 
SEB Faces Fresh Laundering Accusations

Sweden's SEB might have been used to launder around $930 million through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2016, national broadcaster SVT has claimed. 

 
Bank of East Asia Plans Sale of Life Insurance Business

Bank of East Asia plans to sell its life insurance business as part of its strategic review to enhance the bank's financial position and focus on its core business in Hong Kong and China. 

 
Hamilton Lane Names ESG Head

Hamilton Lane Inc. has named Paul Yett as its first head of environmental, social and governance investing, tasked with coordinating the private-equity firm's efforts in sustainable investing. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

