News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Officials Maintain Calls for More Government Spending to Support Economic Recovery

Federal Reserve officials said the economy was likely to need additional government spending to avoid an uneven and protracted recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wells Fargo CEO Apologizes for Comment on Recruiting Black Employees

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf apologized in a letter to employees for his remarks related to recruiting Black talent.

SEC Votes to Amend Whistleblower-Award Rules

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved amendments to the rules governing monetary awards made to whistleblowers who voluntarily report potential wrongdoing.

Refinancing Your Mortgage Is About to Get More Expensive

Higher costs lurk even before the adverse market fee kicks in on Dec. 1. Here's how to play it smart.

Stock Exchanges Present Opportunity as Volumes Surge

Despite a surge in U.S. equity and option trading volumes this year, exchange-operator stocks are relatively cheaper than are financials overall.

CME, Nasdaq to Launch Water Futures Contract

Farmers are known to pray for rain. Now they can hedge against unanswered invocations. CME Group and Nasdaq are planning to launch a futures contract later this year that will allow farmers, speculators and others to wager on the price of water.

United Wholesale Mortgage Goes Public in Biggest SPAC Deal Ever

The biggest wholesale mortgage originator in the U.S. is merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the lender public at a valuation north of $16 billion.

SocGen Mulls Merging its French Retail Units

Societe Generale said it's looking at merging two banking networks in France to create a major new retail lender in the domestic market.

SEB Faces Fresh Laundering Accusations

Sweden's SEB might have been used to launder around $930 million through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2016, national broadcaster SVT has claimed.

Hamilton Lane Names ESG Head

Hamilton Lane Inc. has named Paul Yett as its first head of environmental, social and governance investing, tasked with coordinating the private-equity firm's efforts in sustainable investing.