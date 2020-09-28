News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Commerzbank Appoints Deutsche Bank's Manfred Knof as CEO

Manfred Knof, who will take over in January, will succeed current CEO Martin Zielke, who resigned along with Commerzbank's chairman in July after acknowledging he had failed to sufficiently turn around the bank.

Chinese Companies Head Home to Raise Money, as Beijing's Relations With U.S. Fray

China's most ambitious and fastest-growing companies once flocked to U.S. markets to raise money. Since November, eight that originally went public in New York have added listings in Hong Kong.

Captive Insurance Seen as Covid-Era Remedy to Rising Premiums

With fights flaring over payouts during a time of disrupted business, many companies are looking beyond mainstream coverage and doing it themselves.

Valaris Bondholders Win Dispute Over Bankruptcy Financing

Investors backing the offshore oil rig operator's $7.1 billion balance-sheet restructuring have prevailed against a group of banks in a dispute over which party would fund the company's chapter 11 case, a development likely to dictate who will control Valaris when it leaves bankruptcy.

Fannie, Freddie Capital Increase Is Endorsed by Risk Panel

The housing giants guarantee roughly half of the $10 trillion mortgage market, and the Trump administration wants to privatize them.

Citigroup Names Next Controller, Accounting Chief

Citigroup has named Morgan Stanley executive Johnbull Okpara as its next controller and chief accounting officer.

Gold Scam Targeting Conservatives Raised $180 Million, Regulators Say

Two Los Angeles men and their companies duped investors out of $180 million in the alleged scheme.

Whistleblower in Orthofix Bribery Case Awarded $1.8 Million

The SEC awarded $1.8 million to a whistleblower whose tip helped the regulator conduct an investigation that led to bribery charges against Texas-based medical-device company Orthofix.

Sustainable-Bond Market Boosted by Europe's Top Institutions

The ECB and the European Commission have thrown their weight behind the market for environmentally friendly bonds, a move that could make sustainable finance more mainstream and improve its transparency.

China's Bonds Win Third Key Index Inclusion

FTSE Russell is set to add Chinese government debt to its key indexes, a move that could attract more than $100 billion of foreign capital.