News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/29/2020 | 12:16am EDT
CFTC Nominee Traded Stocks, Options While in Government

President Trump's nominee to the agency that regulates the vast derivatives market traded extensively in stocks and options during his more than three years in government. 

 
China's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Money

The yuan is closing out its strongest quarter against the dollar in more than a decade, boosted by optimism over China's economic outlook and by the country's comparatively high interest rates. 

 
SEC Settles With Interface, Fulton Financial for Violations Related to EPS Reporting

The charges arose from the regulator's initiative in uncovering potential accounting and disclosure violations caused by earnings management practices, the SEC said Monday. 

 
U.S. Virgin Islands Cancels $1 Billion Debt Deal

The U.S. Virgin Islands has called off efforts to sell its rum-tax collections to bondholders, extending the struggling territory's long banishment from credit markets. 

 
Those Dying From Covid-19 Are Least Likely to Own Life Insurance

U.S. life insurers are paying out far fewer Covid-19 death claims than initially expected, largely because the new coronavirus is disproportionately killing people with little to no insurance. 

 
HSBC Gains as Ping An Raises Stake

HSBC shares advanced in early European trade after China's Ping An Insurance raised its stake in the lender to 8%. 

 
EQT Buys Chr. Hansen's Colors Business

Swedish private-equity firm EQT has agreed to buy Chr. Hansen's food-coloring business for $930.5 million. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Commerzbank Appoints Deutsche Bank's Manfred Knof as CEO

Manfred Knof, who will take over in January, will succeed current CEO Martin Zielke, who resigned along with Commerzbank's chairman in July after acknowledging he had failed to sufficiently turn around the bank. 

 
Chinese Companies Head Home to Raise Money, as Beijing's Relations With U.S. Fray

China's most ambitious and fastest-growing companies once flocked to U.S. markets to raise money. Since November, eight that originally went public in New York have added listings in Hong Kong.

COMMERZBANK AG 5.60% 4.226 Delayed Quote.-23.40%
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION 3.39% 9.46 Delayed Quote.-45.73%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 9.00% 309.3 Delayed Quote.-47.87%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.12% 6.8235 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.18% 6.8226 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
