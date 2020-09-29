News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Kaplan: Near Zero Rates Appropriate Into 2022, 2023

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he expects the central bank will stay at near zero rates for several years to come, but he's also worried that these low rates could create problems.

Fed's Williams: Central Bank Efforts to Restore Markets Successful

The Federal Reserve's efforts to keep financial markets moving earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to strike did what they were supposed to do and have helped put the economy on a path toward recovery, Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said.

Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters Ahead of First Presidential Debate

Investors in Treasury markets showed signs of nervousness Tuesday ahead of the first debate among candidates in this year's U.S. presidential election.

Blackstone Sets Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions

The investment firm has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 15% within the first three years of buying any asset or company across its portfolio.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

CFTC Nominee Traded Stocks, Options While in Government

President Trump's nominee to the agency that regulates the vast derivatives market traded extensively in stocks and options during his more than three years in government.

China's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Money

The yuan is closing out its strongest quarter against the dollar in more than a decade, boosted by optimism over China's economic outlook and by the country's comparatively high interest rates.

SEC Settles With Interface, Fulton Financial for Violations Related to EPS Reporting

The charges arose from the regulator's initiative in uncovering potential accounting and disclosure violations caused by earnings management practices, the SEC said Monday.

U.S. Virgin Islands Cancels $1 Billion Debt Deal

The U.S. Virgin Islands has called off efforts to sell its rum-tax collections to bondholders, extending the struggling territory's long banishment from credit markets.

Those Dying From Covid-19 Are Least Likely to Own Life Insurance

U.S. life insurers are paying out far fewer Covid-19 death claims than initially expected, largely because the new coronavirus is disproportionately killing people with little to no insurance.