Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Fed's Kaplan: Near Zero Rates Appropriate Into 2022, 2023

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he expects the central bank will stay at near zero rates for several years to come, but he's also worried that these low rates could create problems. 

 
Fed's Williams: Central Bank Efforts to Restore Markets Successful

The Federal Reserve's efforts to keep financial markets moving earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to strike did what they were supposed to do and have helped put the economy on a path toward recovery, Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said. 

 
Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters Ahead of First Presidential Debate

Investors in Treasury markets showed signs of nervousness Tuesday ahead of the first debate among candidates in this year's U.S. presidential election. 

 
Blackstone Sets Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions

The investment firm has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 15% within the first three years of buying any asset or company across its portfolio. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
CFTC Nominee Traded Stocks, Options While in Government

President Trump's nominee to the agency that regulates the vast derivatives market traded extensively in stocks and options during his more than three years in government. 

 
China's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Money

The yuan is closing out its strongest quarter against the dollar in more than a decade, boosted by optimism over China's economic outlook and by the country's comparatively high interest rates. 

 
SEC Settles With Interface, Fulton Financial for Violations Related to EPS Reporting

The charges arose from the regulator's initiative in uncovering potential accounting and disclosure violations caused by earnings management practices, the SEC said Monday. 

 
U.S. Virgin Islands Cancels $1 Billion Debt Deal

The U.S. Virgin Islands has called off efforts to sell its rum-tax collections to bondholders, extending the struggling territory's long banishment from credit markets. 

 
Those Dying From Covid-19 Are Least Likely to Own Life Insurance

U.S. life insurers are paying out far fewer Covid-19 death claims than initially expected, largely because the new coronavirus is disproportionately killing people with little to no insurance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION -3.17% 9.175 Delayed Quote.-45.73%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.40% 52.87 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.8188 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.05% 6.815 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aLebanon's problem is a lack of confidence not assets, Carlos Ghosn says
RE
11:30aThe committee retains the CBR at 7.00pc
PU
11:30aPEABODY ENERGY : U.S. District Court Upholds FTC's Decision To Block Peabody And Arch's Joint Venture Of PRB/Colorado Assets
PU
11:27aCanada's budgetary watchdog sees record deficit on COVID-19 spending
RE
11:26aFormer boss of UK's Sainsbury's supermarket gets COVID testing job
RE
11:20aOil prices fall over 2% as coronavirus cases mount
RE
11:18aIreland sees GDP fall of just 2.5% in 2020, slower rebound in 2021
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
2GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group