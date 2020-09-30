Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/30/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Silver Lake Launches New 25-Year Investment Strategy Backed by Mubadala

Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. is making an investment in Silver Lake and contributing $2 billion to help the technology-focused private-equity firm launch a new long-term strategy, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Goldman Shuffles Consumer Banking, Asset Management Executives

A woman will run a major division at Goldman Sachs for the first time in years as CEO David Solomon continues to put his mark on the bank. 

 
JPMorgan Paying $920 Million to Resolve Market Manipulation Probes

The settlement concludes federal investigations into the bank over manipulation of precious-metals and Treasurys markets. The fine is the largest the CFTC has ever imposed for the tactic known as "spoofing." 

 
Temasek to Raise US$2.75 Billion via Bonds

Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings plans to raise $2.75 billion via issuance of bonds, proceeds of which will be used to meet its and the firm's investment holding companies business needs. 

 
Kroll Agrees to Pay $2 Million to Settle Allegations It Broke Credit-Ratings Rules

The deal marks the SEC's second such settlement in less than five months. 

 
Palantir's and Asana's Dueling IPOs to Test Direct-Listing Process, NYSE

Both companies are poised to do direct listings on Wednesday. Only two other notable companies have done them before. 

 
Fed's Kaplan: Near Zero Rates Appropriate Into 2022, 2023

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he expects the central bank will stay at near zero rates for several years to come, but he's also worried that these low rates could create problems. 

 
Fed's Williams: Central Bank Efforts to Restore Markets Successful

The Federal Reserve's efforts to keep financial markets moving earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to strike did what they were supposed to do and have helped put the economy on a path toward recovery, Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said. 

 
Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters Ahead of First Presidential Debate

Investors in Treasury markets showed signs of nervousness ahead of the first debate among candidates in this year's U.S. presidential election. 

 
Blackstone Sets Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions

The investment firm has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 15% within the first three years of buying any asset or company across its portfolio.

