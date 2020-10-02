News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

General Motors' Credit Card, Brought to You by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs won the bidding over Barclays, handing the Wall Street firm more than a million GM cardholders and their roughly $8.5 billion in annual spending.

Trian Takes Stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson With Eye on Deals

Trian, whose founders include Nelson Peltz, plans to agitate for deal making aimed at building a rival to the biggest asset managers in the world.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Picks Up Stake in Reliance Retail

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment has agreed to pump $853.28 million in the retail venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., which will translate into a 1.40% stake.

Rich Exit Deals Bolster Florida Pension's Private-Equity Portfolio

Richly valued exit deals in recent weeks are helping the private-equity portfolio of Florida's largest public pension fund head toward the end of the year with as much positive cash flow as it has ever had, according to John Bradley, a senior investment officer with the agency that oversees the assets.

Treasury Warns Against Keeping Ransomware Payments Quiet

Victims of ransomware schemes and financial institutions could violate sanctions or anti-money-laundering rules-and face stiff penalties-if they facilitate or make payments to attackers, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a pair of advisories.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Resumes Trading After Daylong Shutdown

The Tokyo Stock Exchange began normal trading again Friday after an unprecedented all-day shutdown Thursday that executives blamed on a malfunctioning computer part.

U.K. Regulator Wants Pension Funds, Other Organizations to Provide Better Disclosures

The Financial Reporting Council found that some financial reports didn't meet its expectations.

Mortgage Lender Caliber Home Loans Prepares for an IPO

Caliber Home Loans is preparing for an initial public offering that could value the company, one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders, at more than $2 billion.

BitMEX Co-Founders Charged With U.S. Rules Violations

Four executives of one of the world's largest exchanges for trading cryptocurrency derivatives have been charged with violating U.S. anti-money-laundering rules as authorities ramp up enforcement efforts.