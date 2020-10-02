Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 11:16am EDT
General Motors' Credit Card, Brought to You by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs won the bidding over Barclays, handing the Wall Street firm more than a million GM cardholders and their roughly $8.5 billion in annual spending. 

 
Trian Takes Stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson With Eye on Deals

Trian, whose founders include Nelson Peltz, plans to agitate for deal making aimed at building a rival to the biggest asset managers in the world. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Picks Up Stake in Reliance Retail

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment has agreed to pump $853.28 million in the retail venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., which will translate into a 1.40% stake. 

 
Rich Exit Deals Bolster Florida Pension's Private-Equity Portfolio

Richly valued exit deals in recent weeks are helping the private-equity portfolio of Florida's largest public pension fund head toward the end of the year with as much positive cash flow as it has ever had, according to John Bradley, a senior investment officer with the agency that oversees the assets. 

 
Treasury Warns Against Keeping Ransomware Payments Quiet

Victims of ransomware schemes and financial institutions could violate sanctions or anti-money-laundering rules-and face stiff penalties-if they facilitate or make payments to attackers, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a pair of advisories. 

 
Tokyo Stock Exchange Resumes Trading After Daylong Shutdown

The Tokyo Stock Exchange began normal trading again Friday after an unprecedented all-day shutdown Thursday that executives blamed on a malfunctioning computer part. 

 
U.K. Regulator Wants Pension Funds, Other Organizations to Provide Better Disclosures

The Financial Reporting Council found that some financial reports didn't meet its expectations. 

 
Mortgage Lender Caliber Home Loans Prepares for an IPO

Caliber Home Loans is preparing for an initial public offering that could value the company, one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders, at more than $2 billion. 

 
BitMEX Co-Founders Charged With U.S. Rules Violations

Four executives of one of the world's largest exchanges for trading cryptocurrency derivatives have been charged with violating U.S. anti-money-laundering rules as authorities ramp up enforcement efforts.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aLong-Term Unemployment Poses Rising Risk to the Economy
DJ
11:41aINSTANT VIEW : Trump tests COVID-19 positive; world stocks fall
RE
11:30aWall St Week Ahead-A Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners
RE
11:30aMMG's Congo mine pauses production to switch from sulphide to oxide ore
RE
11:30aRussian airline Aeroflot's SPO book covered - two sources
RE
11:28aRisk aversion sets in after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
RE
11:26aTrump's positive COVID-19 test sends investors running for cover
RE
11:25aU.S. drugmaker Merck's research chief Roger Perlmutter to retire
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
4APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
5THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group