Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Fed's Powell Says U.S. Faces 'Tragic' Risks From Doing Too Little to Support Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of potentially tragic economic consequences that could result if Congress and the White House don't provide additional support to households and businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Companies Give Up Cash Cushions to Buy Back Debt

Companies in the U.S. and Europe are buying back bonds to reduce the cash piles they built up earlier this year, signaling expectations for more stable economic times ahead. 

 
Dotcom Trailblazer Is Now Betting on Green Energy

Bill Gross, who runs tech incubator Idealab, is trying to replicate with renewable energy the success and fortune he achieved in fostering numerous internet-related startups. 

 
Fed's Bullard: Likely Robust Recovery Won't Call For Change in Fed Policy

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the economy to snap back briskly from the pandemic, but added that doesn't mean he sees reason for the central bank to back away from its accommodative policy stance. 

 
Former Sun Capital Executives Launch Lower-Midmarket Firm

Navaid Equity Partners plans to invest in companies that face financial or operational challenges created by economic, industry and technology disruptions 

 
Coronavirus Pandemic Hastens the Demise of at-Risk Municipal Money Funds

The pandemic is putting a nail in the coffin of the most vulnerable municipal money funds, taking away tax-free investment options from some mom-and-pop investors. 

 
Australia's Central Bank Keeps Rates on Hold

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate and its three-year government bond yield target unchanged at its monthly policy meeting but said it continues to explore options for further stimulus. 

 
This Regulator Wants to Help Banks Embrace Cryptocurrency

The Treasury Department unit, which supervises national banks and federal savings associations, has issued interpretive letters in recent months to spell out its view of how traditional financial institutions can do business involving digital currencies. 

 
Investors Bet on Swiss Franc's Rise Despite Central Bank Intervention

Switzerland has this year intervened in currency markets the most since 2012, yet the franc keeps strengthening. That is a trajectory investors bet has further to go. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aWorld economy faces long, hard climb out of pandemic, IMF chief says
RE
11:26aFED'S POWELL : Incomplete recovery could still slip into "recessionary dynamics"
RE
11:23aAirlines warn of more bankruptcies as wage support ends
RE
11:19aCongo Republic sees economy recovering to 0.5% growth in 2021
RE
11:17aPOWELL : Coronavirus economy still at risk of downward spiral
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON NATURAL : Ahead of Today's Hearing, Chair Grijalva Highlights GAO Finding that Bureau of Land Management Royalty Cuts for Industry Violated Internal Protocols
PU
11:14aBig tech weighs on U.S., world equities, capping gains on Trump's improving health
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5PFIZER INC. : Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine to Get Rolling Data Review in Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group