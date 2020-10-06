News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Powell Says U.S. Faces 'Tragic' Risks From Doing Too Little to Support Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of potentially tragic economic consequences that could result if Congress and the White House don't provide additional support to households and businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies Give Up Cash Cushions to Buy Back Debt

Companies in the U.S. and Europe are buying back bonds to reduce the cash piles they built up earlier this year, signaling expectations for more stable economic times ahead.

Dotcom Trailblazer Is Now Betting on Green Energy

Bill Gross, who runs tech incubator Idealab, is trying to replicate with renewable energy the success and fortune he achieved in fostering numerous internet-related startups.

Fed's Bullard: Likely Robust Recovery Won't Call For Change in Fed Policy

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the economy to snap back briskly from the pandemic, but added that doesn't mean he sees reason for the central bank to back away from its accommodative policy stance.

Former Sun Capital Executives Launch Lower-Midmarket Firm

Navaid Equity Partners plans to invest in companies that face financial or operational challenges created by economic, industry and technology disruptions

Coronavirus Pandemic Hastens the Demise of at-Risk Municipal Money Funds

The pandemic is putting a nail in the coffin of the most vulnerable municipal money funds, taking away tax-free investment options from some mom-and-pop investors.

Australia's Central Bank Keeps Rates on Hold

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate and its three-year government bond yield target unchanged at its monthly policy meeting but said it continues to explore options for further stimulus.

This Regulator Wants to Help Banks Embrace Cryptocurrency

The Treasury Department unit, which supervises national banks and federal savings associations, has issued interpretive letters in recent months to spell out its view of how traditional financial institutions can do business involving digital currencies.

Investors Bet on Swiss Franc's Rise Despite Central Bank Intervention

Switzerland has this year intervened in currency markets the most since 2012, yet the franc keeps strengthening. That is a trajectory investors bet has further to go.

