News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

London Stock Exchange Sells Italian Exchange for $5.1 Billion

The deal is aimed at alleviating antitrust concerns about the potential bond trading dominance of the proposed $15 billion tie-up between LSE and Refinitiv.

HSBC Targets Net-Zero Emissions, $1 Trillion in Green Financing

HSBC Holdings said that it will aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its portfolio of customers by 2050, as its works to align its financed emissions with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Trump's Businesses Face Debt Deadlines Amid Economic Slowdown

The Trump Organization is looking at paying more to borrow, getting smaller loans or selling some of its assets to manage more than $400 million of debt coming due on properties hit hard by the economic downturn.

Seaside Equity Partners Collects $98 Million So Far for Debut Fund

Seaside Equity Partners, a lower midmarket firm founded by executives from asset managers Wafra Inc. and Encore Consumer Capital, has raised nearly $98 million so far for its first institutional fund, according to a person with knowledge of the offering.

TP ICAP to Buy Liquidnet, Raises Cash

TP ICAP has agreed to buy electronic trading network Liquidnet for up to $700 million, in a deal that will be partly funded by a $425 million rights issue.

Citadel Securities to Buy NYSE Market-Making Unit of IMC

The electronic trading giant will bolster its already huge presence at the New York Stock Exchange by buying the NYSE market-making business of smaller rival IMC Financial Markets, the companies said.

Morgan Stanley to Acquire Eaton Vance for $7 Billion

The bank is buying fund manager Eaton Vance just days after completing its takeover of discount broker E*Trade Financial, continuing its shift away from trading toward steadier, simpler businesses like money management.

SoftBank-Backed Greensill Looks to Raise Fresh Capital

The supply-chain finance company said demand is booming for its financing tools during the pandemic, but it is also facing client defaults, regulatory scrutiny and loosening ties from partner firms.

Bank of Canada Governor Says Pandemic-Related Stimulus Will Add to Vulnerabilities

The extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimulus introduced to support the Canadian economy during the coronavirus pandemic will make it more vulnerable to future shocks, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in a speech Thursday.

10-09-20 1115ET