News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Ant Group Taps Millions of Its Own Users for Early-Bird IPO Funds

The financial-technology behemoth raised nearly $9 billion last week from mutual funds sold on its platform to individual investors, who had to agree to lock up their money for 18 months. 

 
Hong Kong Exchange Cancels Morning Trading Session Due to Typhoon

Hong Kong's morning trading session has been canceled due to a typhoon alert issued by the government. 

 
Insight Partners Seeks $875 Million for Debut Preferred-Equity Strategy

The growth investor's latest fund will try to profit from market dislocations caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
SEC Probes Small 'Odd-Lot' Bond Trades

Mortgage investors' purchases of bonds in odd-lot amounts is drawing the ire of securities regulators, who have argued that some funds use higher marks on the trades to inflate their performance. 

 
Santander Debt Surges as Investors Take a Risky Bet on Redemption

Investors are betting Spanish lender Banco Santander won't be able to make interest payments on a risky form of bank debt. In a strange twist of events, instead of shunning the debt, investors are scooping it up. 

 
Bank of England Questions Lenders on Readiness for Negative Rates

The U.K. central bank asked British lenders to assess their readiness for subzero interest rates, a sign that officials are weighing the merits of a policy that bankers say would heap problems on a sector already weighed down by Covid-19 and Brexit. 

 
What to Expect From Bank Earnings: A Bad Quarter, but Not as Bad as Before

Seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, banks are getting used to a sour economy. 

 
The 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World

A new ranking by The Wall Street Journal puts Sony at the top, as hardware companies claim 18 of the 100 positions on the list 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Global Companies Are Caught Between New Taxes and a Trade War

The prospect of a higher corporate tax rate isn't so unappealing when set against the risk of a chaotic global trade and tax war.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0015ET

