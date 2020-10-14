News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Clarida Says Continuing Support Will Be Needed to Sustain Recovery

The Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman said the U.S. economy's recovery has been surprisingly strong after a heavy hit earlier in the year, but that continuing support will be needed to recover what was lost so far during the pandemic.

Wells Fargo Earnings Drop 56%

The San Francisco-based lender said profit dropped from a year earlier to $2.04 billion. Still, the results were an improvement from the second quarter, when the bank set aside billions for bad loans and reported a loss.

Bank of America Profit Falls 16%

The lender's profit dropped in the third quarter, though the bank indicated that it is well prepared to weather the coronavirus recession.

Should Fiscal Policy Get More Chinese?

Chinese public investment is rightly panned as inefficient, but new IMF research suggests the rich world inch a bit further in China's direction.

An Unpopular IPO Rule Hands Chinese Banks Big Windfalls

When China rolled out its own Nasdaq-style listings venue, regulators forced investment banks to buy stocks in the companies they took public. That unusual requirement is now paying off big time.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Capital Group Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank

The U.S. investor's move sounds a note of confidence in the troubled European banking sector.

JPMorgan, Citigroup Signal That Economy Isn't Out of the Woods

Both banks reported better-than-expected results, but JPMorgan CEO James Dimon said the U.S. needs another coronavirus-relief package.

BlackRock Bets on U.K. Electric-Vehicle Startup Arrival With $118 Million Investment

The New York-based asset manager is joining Arrival's existing backers-auto manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, as well as U.S. delivery giant UPS.

Federal Reserve's Daly: New Fed Framework Can Lower Economic Inequality

The Federal Reserve's newly upgraded policymaking framework could be an important tool in reducing economic inequality, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Tuesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1115ET