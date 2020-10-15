Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Wells Fargo Fires Employees Who Applied for SBA Pandemic Loans

Wells Fargo & Co. fired more than 100 employees for allegedly defrauding a federal pandemic-relief program. 

 
Vista Equity's Robert Smith Reaches Settlement With DOJ

The billionaire is set to pay $140 million and admit liability for additional taxes owed and not properly filing foreign bank account reports but won't be prosecuted. 

 
HarbourVest Raises Over $8 Billion for New Secondary Fund

The Boston firm aims to capitalize on a booming market for secondhand fund stakes. 

 
Fed Official Wonders Whether Treasury Market Can Handle Massive Issuance Alone

The Federal Reserve's point man on financial regulation said the Treasury market has grown so large that some level of central bank involvement may need to continue to ensure orderly trading conditions. 

 
Fed's Clarida Says Continuing Support Will Be Needed to Sustain Recovery

The Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman said the U.S. economy's recovery has been surprisingly strong after a heavy hit earlier in the year, but that continuing support will be needed to recover what was lost so far during the pandemic. 

 
Australia's RBA Sifting Options to Further Support Economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia may cut interest rates further and deploy a bigger bond buying program over time, but Gov. Philip Lowe has indicated there is no rush, highlighting the role that government spending is now doing to drive the economic recovery. 

 
Goldman Sachs Profit Nearly Doubles

The bank's sharply higher profit is the latest confirmation that, even in a pandemic and a recession, Wall Street can still make money. 

 
Wells Fargo Earnings Drop 56%

The lender said third-quarter profit dropped from a year earlier to $2.04 billion. Still, the results were an improvement from the second quarter, when the bank set aside billions for bad loans and reported a loss. 

 
Bank of America Profit Falls 16%

The lender's profit dropped in the third quarter, though the bank indicated that it is well prepared to weather the coronavirus recession. 

 
BlackRock Bets on U.K. Electric-Vehicle Startup Arrival With $118 Million Investment

The New York-based asset manager is joining Arrival's existing backers-auto manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, as well as U.S. delivery giant UPS.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 0015ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -5.33% 23.62 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.14% 639.85 Delayed Quote.27.11%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.34% 14550 End-of-day quote.-18.72%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.56% 179000 End-of-day quote.48.55%
IMI PLC 1.18% 1112 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.20% 211.23 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -6.02% 23.25 Delayed Quote.-56.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56aOil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw
RE
12:55aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Foreign direct investment pledged to Korea rise 43.6% to $5.2 billion in Q3
PU
12:52aChina raises $6 billion as U.S. investors overlook political tensions
RE
12:51aOil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw
RE
12:46a'GOOD PROGRESS' IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH : EU to push Brexit Britain on trade
RE
12:44aDollars bought as stimulus hopes ebb; Aussie sinks on easing hints
RE
12:28aChina's domestic flight numbers top pre-COVID-19 levels in Sept
RE
12:23aGold hit by steady dollar, fading U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
12:21aIndonesia Sept exports, imports beat forecast, trade surplus widens
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Twitter's security fell short before hack targeting celebrities, regulator says
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla's back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on U.S. Model S below $70,000
4KAKAO CORP. : K-pop group BTS' label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price
5China, Japan hotel demand rebounding towards normal -Hilton executive

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group