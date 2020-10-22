Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/22/2020 | 12:17am EDT

10/22/2020 | 12:17am EDT
Ant Group's Giant IPOs Set to Launch After Regulators Clear the Way

The Chinese financial technology giant said investors in mainland China have committed to purchasing more than a third of the shares it plans to sell in a pair of blockbuster initial public offerings. 

 
South Korea, China Expand Currency Swap

The central banks of South Korea and China have renewed and expanded their currency swap deal. 

 
U.K. Regulator Urges Improved Disclosure on Liquidity Risk, Revenue

In its annual review, the Financial Reporting Council found information wanting for 96 companies of the 216 it looked into. 

 
Nasdaq Promotes Chief Accountant to CFO

Ann Dennison will succeed Michael Ptasznik, who will retire at the end of February. 

 
Why Central Banks Want to Create Their Own Digital Currencies Like Bitcoin

Central banks around the world are weighing introducing a new kind of money. Here is what you need to know. 

 
U.K. Regulator Pushes Auditors to Sniff Out Fraud

The U.K.'s accounting regulator wants to put the onus on auditors to seek out fraud among their clients after a string of corporate scandals shook the sector. 

 
Fed's Mester: More Work Needed To Communicate New Fed Framework

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank will likely need to work harder to make sure the general public understands what it is trying to accomplish with monetary policy. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says More Spending Needed to Avoid Recovery Imbalance

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard warned that the U.S. economy would face an uneven recovery without additional government spending to shore up the hardest-hit sectors from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Leveraged Buyouts Come Roaring Back

Deals including Blackstone's agreement to buy genealogy researcher Ancestry are sparking an LBO revival after an assessment of the damage from the pandemic shutdown on private-equity firms' portfolio companies. 

 
In China, Not All Triple-A-Rated Bonds Are Created Equal

China's credit-rating firms are doling out more triple-A bond ratings, a trend that has continued this year despite the coronavirus pandemic and greater borrowing by companies in the world's second-largest economy.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aChina stocks fall as healthcare, industrial firms weigh; Hong Kong slips
RE
05:34aSpurred by reform, China's niche LNG buyers to pour in investments, double imports
RE
05:27aDollar drifts as markets look for certainty on U.S. stimulus
RE
05:23aGold retreats as dollar gains, U.S. stimulus hopes wane
RE
05:23aJapan researchers show masks do block coronavirus, but not perfectly
RE
05:18aDollar drifts as markets look for certainty on U.S. stimulus
RE
05:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:00aWheat falls 1%, but losses limited by global output worries
RE
04:53aOil slips on weaker demand outlook after U.S. gasoline stocks build
RE
04:52aOver half Europe's small firms fear for survival, survey finds
RE
