News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Ant Group's Giant IPOs Set to Launch After Regulators Clear the Way

The Chinese financial technology giant said investors in mainland China have committed to purchasing more than a third of the shares it plans to sell in a pair of blockbuster initial public offerings.

South Korea, China Expand Currency Swap

The central banks of South Korea and China have renewed and expanded their currency swap deal.

U.K. Regulator Urges Improved Disclosure on Liquidity Risk, Revenue

In its annual review, the Financial Reporting Council found information wanting for 96 companies of the 216 it looked into.

Nasdaq Promotes Chief Accountant to CFO

Ann Dennison will succeed Michael Ptasznik, who will retire at the end of February.

Why Central Banks Want to Create Their Own Digital Currencies Like Bitcoin

Central banks around the world are weighing introducing a new kind of money. Here is what you need to know.

U.K. Regulator Pushes Auditors to Sniff Out Fraud

The U.K.'s accounting regulator wants to put the onus on auditors to seek out fraud among their clients after a string of corporate scandals shook the sector.

Fed's Mester: More Work Needed To Communicate New Fed Framework

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank will likely need to work harder to make sure the general public understands what it is trying to accomplish with monetary policy.

Fed's Brainard Says More Spending Needed to Avoid Recovery Imbalance

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard warned that the U.S. economy would face an uneven recovery without additional government spending to shore up the hardest-hit sectors from the coronavirus pandemic.

Leveraged Buyouts Come Roaring Back

Deals including Blackstone's agreement to buy genealogy researcher Ancestry are sparking an LBO revival after an assessment of the damage from the pandemic shutdown on private-equity firms' portfolio companies.

In China, Not All Triple-A-Rated Bonds Are Created Equal

China's credit-rating firms are doling out more triple-A bond ratings, a trend that has continued this year despite the coronavirus pandemic and greater borrowing by companies in the world's second-largest economy.

