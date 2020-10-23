News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Wall Street Profits Soar During First Half of 2020

Wall Street profits jumped 82% in the first half of this year, a rare bright spot for the city and state's pandemic-ravaged budgets.

Goldman to Recoup, Cut Executives' Pay After 1MDB Fines

Goldman Sachs is seizing or withholding $174 million from executives including CEO David Solomon after agreeing to a costly settlement to resolve government investigations into its role in a Malaysian bribery scandal.

Australian Financial Regulator Head Steps Aside for Expenses Inquiry

The head of Australia's financial regulator has stepped aside after the government auditor found that relocation expenses related to his move from the U.S. pushed his total remuneration past the maximum permitted.

Pension Backers Focus Fresh Attention on Apollo Founder's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Several pension backers of Apollo Global Management have expressed concern after a recent news report about financial ties between Leon Black, the firm's co-founder, and the late Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

SEC Whistleblower Program Awards Tipster a Record $114 Million

The whistleblower, who was not identified, gave the SEC and another agency 'substantial, ongoing assistance' critical to bringing successful enforcement actions.

Goldman Sachs Malaysia Subsidiary Pleads Guilty in 1MDB Case

A unit of Goldman Sachs pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate U.S. antibribery laws, the first step in an expected resolution of a long-running investigation into its role in a Malaysian corruption scandal.

Sun Life to Buy Majority Stake in Crescent Capital

The Canadian insurer will pay up to $338 million for a 51% stake in private-credit fund manager Crescent Capital, as it seeks to expand its alternative investments arm.

Blackstone Casts a Wider Net in Diversity Push

Private-equity giant Blackstone is making a wider push to increase diversity in portfolio companies and their boards of directors with two new initiatives.

SEB Profit Beat Forecasts

Sweden's SEB posted a better-than expected third-quarter net profit of SEK4.77 billion as net interest income rose while costs remained flat.

Bond Insurance Returns to the Muni Market in a Big Way

The decimated municipal-bond insurance industry is having a renaissance. Weakened by Covid-19, state and local borrowers are using insurance at their highest rates in more than a decade.

