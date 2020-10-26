News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investors Battle Fidelity in Court Over Tax-Break Deal
Malcolm and Emily Fairbairn prepared a large charitable donation through Fidelity Charitable in 2017 to cushion an income-tax hit. It didn't go as they had hoped. Now, the Fairbairns and Fidelity's charitable arm are facing off in a contentious federal-court trial.
Blackstone to Buy Simply Self Storage for About $1.2 Billion
Blackstone Group has struck a deal to buy Simply Self Storage from Brookfield Asset Management, making a bet on a sector that has remained strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
A Corporate Feud Stings London Stock Market, Global Banks
Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, a 78-year-old entrepreneur, says two brothers fostered a father-son relationship with him before they allegedly cheated his health care, drug and payments companies in Europe and the Middle East out of billions of dollars.
American Express Reports Higher Consumer Retail Spending
The credit-card company said consumer retail spending improved in the third quarter, but spending on travel and entertainment remained substantially lower.
Barclays Swings to Profit but Sees Persistent Headwinds
Chief Executive Jes Staley sounded a cautiously optimistic note about the U.K. bank's prospects of rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic after it posted a profit in the third quarter.
Capital One Opens Wallet on Credit Performance
Capital One gave investors one of the most detailed pictures to date of what is happening to consumer debt. That should give investors some comfort about banks, though not as much about the consumer economy.
Chinese Fintech Company Lufax Seeks Up to $2.4 Billion in U.S. IPO
Lufax, a smaller rival to Chinese financial-technology giant Ant Group, is seeking to raise as much as $2.4 billion from an initial public offering in the U.S.
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk
The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services
Wall Street Profits Soar During First Half of 2020
Wall Street profits jumped 82% in the first half of this year, a rare bright spot for the city and state's pandemic-ravaged budgets.
LSE Revenue Edges Higher
London Stock Exchange posted a 1% rise in third quarter revenue to GBP524 million, with gross profit also increasing, helped by cost cuts.
