News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investors Battle Fidelity in Court Over Tax-Break Deal

Malcolm and Emily Fairbairn prepared a large charitable donation through Fidelity Charitable in 2017 to cushion an income-tax hit. It didn't go as they had hoped. Now, the Fairbairns and Fidelity's charitable arm are facing off in a contentious federal-court trial.

Blackstone to Buy Simply Self Storage for About $1.2 Billion

Blackstone Group has struck a deal to buy Simply Self Storage from Brookfield Asset Management, making a bet on a sector that has remained strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A Corporate Feud Stings London Stock Market, Global Banks

Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, a 78-year-old entrepreneur, says two brothers fostered a father-son relationship with him before they allegedly cheated his health care, drug and payments companies in Europe and the Middle East out of billions of dollars.

American Express Reports Higher Consumer Retail Spending

The credit-card company said consumer retail spending improved in the third quarter, but spending on travel and entertainment remained substantially lower.

Barclays Swings to Profit but Sees Persistent Headwinds

Chief Executive Jes Staley sounded a cautiously optimistic note about the U.K. bank's prospects of rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic after it posted a profit in the third quarter.

Capital One Opens Wallet on Credit Performance

Capital One gave investors one of the most detailed pictures to date of what is happening to consumer debt. That should give investors some comfort about banks, though not as much about the consumer economy.

Chinese Fintech Company Lufax Seeks Up to $2.4 Billion in U.S. IPO

Lufax, a smaller rival to Chinese financial-technology giant Ant Group, is seeking to raise as much as $2.4 billion from an initial public offering in the U.S.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Wall Street Profits Soar During First Half of 2020

Wall Street profits jumped 82% in the first half of this year, a rare bright spot for the city and state's pandemic-ravaged budgets.

LSE Revenue Edges Higher

London Stock Exchange posted a 1% rise in third quarter revenue to GBP524 million, with gross profit also increasing, helped by cost cuts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0015ET