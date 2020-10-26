News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Ant to Raise More Than $34 Billion in Record IPO

In what is due to be the world's biggest-ever initial public offering, Ant Group will be one of the most valuable companies in either technology or finance.

UK Watchdog Censures Aviva for Listing, Transparency Rules Breach

The Financial Conduct Authority censured Aviva for a listing and transparency rules breach, saying that an announcement regarding preference shares posted by the FTSE-100 insurer had the potential to mislead the market.

Scale Venture Partners Raising Larger, $500 Million Fund

Flush from strong IPOs by two of its portfolio companies, the venture firm aims to surpass the $400 million its last fund raised.

SEC Provides Fewer Warnings of Potential Civil Action

Fewer companies are receiving warnings of potential civil-enforcement actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission as businesses under investigation increasingly opt to defend themselves before receiving a "Wells notice."

Banks Navigate Hazy Regulations to Serve Cannabis Businesses

Financial institutions looking to offer banking services to legal cannabis growers and distributors are still limited by spotty regulations and expensive compliance efforts.

ETF Clones Multiply in Industry Fee War

Some of the biggest asset managers are creating cheaper knockoffs of their most popular exchange-traded funds.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Investors Battle Fidelity in Court Over Tax-Break Deal

Malcolm and Emily Fairbairn prepared a large charitable donation through Fidelity Charitable in 2017 to cushion an income-tax hit. It didn't go as they had hoped. Now, the Fairbairns and Fidelity's charitable arm are facing off in a contentious federal-court trial.

Blackstone to Buy Simply Self Storage for About $1.2 Billion

Blackstone Group has struck a deal to buy Simply Self Storage from Brookfield Asset Management, making a bet on a sector that has remained strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A Corporate Feud Stings London Stock Market, Global Banks

Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, a 78-year-old entrepreneur, says two brothers fostered a father-son relationship with him before they allegedly cheated his health care, drug and payments companies in Europe and the Middle East out of billions of dollars.

