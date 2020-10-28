Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/28/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Deutsche Bank Swings to Profit, Lowers Bad-Loan Provisions

The lender returned to a third-quarter profit, beating expectations as it benefited from a strong performance in investment banking and a faster-than-anticipated recovery in its home market. 

 
The Coronavirus Economy Is a Mixed Bag for Credit-Card Issuers

Consumers are spending money as if the coronavirus recession is over. But they are also paying down old debts and avoiding new ones in case the pandemic lasts a while. 

 
London's Centuries-Old Insurance Market Investigates Its Slavery Role

Lloyd's of London has launched an internal investigation into its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade in part to determine whether it is on the hook to pay reparations. 

 
Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Department

The DOJ, making preparations for potential litigation, could soon decide whether it will sue to block Visa's purchase of the fintech firm. 

 
Equitable Reaches Deal With Venerable to Reinsure $12 Billion in Annuities

Equitable has entered an agreement with Venerable for the privately held company to reinsure 114,000 variable-annuity policies sold between 2006 and 2008. 

 
RBA Board Member Says Central Bank Not Lacking in Firepower

The Reserve Bank of Australia has scope to ease monetary policy settings further if it wants, and any suggestion that its firepower has run out can be dismissed, Ian Harper, a member of the central bank's policy-setting board said. 

 
Proposal Would Broaden Transactions Recorded Under Anti-Money-Laundering Rule

A proposed anti-money-laundering rule change would lower the threshold for when information on senders and receivers of international financial transfers is collected and passed along to other financial institution. 

 
SEC Corporation Finance Director William Hinman Plans to Step Down This Year

The exit is part of the usual wave of departures from federal regulatory agencies at the end of a presidential term. 

 
HSBC, Santander Signal Cautious Optimism

The two global lenders are the latest to strike an upbeat tone despite the continuing pandemic impact. 

 
Lenders Cracking Down on Delinquent Mall Owners

As many landlords struggle amid the pandemic and miss payments, some banks and other lenders think it is time to start cracking down on delinquent mall owners.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.54% 8.13 Delayed Quote.14.36%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -2.98% 319.625 Delayed Quote.-44.23%
