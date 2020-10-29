News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

BOJ Stands Pat, Says Japan's Economy Recovering Gradually

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged and maintained its view that the Japanese economy is gradually recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mastercard, Visa Revenue Hurt by Distancing, Border Restrictions

Credit-card companies Mastercard and Visa reported double-digit declines in their revenue Wednesday, as the pandemic continued to weigh on results.

Root's IPO Is a Windfall for Drive Capital, Ribbit, Other VCs

At the initial price, Drive Capital's stake in Root stands at about $1.46 billion. It is the first IPO for a portfolio company of Columbus, Ohio-based Drive.

Bank of Canada Signals Rates to Remain Unchanged For Years, Tweaks Quantitative Easing Program

Canada's central bank left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and said it would likely remain at that level until at least 2023.

SEC Shelves Measure to Protect Investors in Leveraged ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission is concerned that investors may not understand the risks of some exchange-traded funds. But it put off a provision to protect individual investors, saying it needed further study.

CFTC to Offer Lower Fines to Offenders That Cooperate

Companies that self-report derivatives-market misconduct could be considered for substantial discounts on fines, regulator says.

Blackstone Earnings Tick Higher as Tech Lifts Portfolio

The firm posted slightly higher net earnings for the third quarter as its focus on tech-related investments helped its private-equity portfolio rise above broader markets.

Root's Plan to Disrupt Auto Insurance Needs More Time to Grow

The rapidly growing auto-insurance technology upstart has to improve its underlying performance to justify a big valuation.

Russia's Vostochny Bank Settles Dispute Tied to Arrested U.S. Businessman

Michael Calvey's Moscow-based private-equity firm Baring Vostok and its partner in Vostochny Bank agreed to withdraw their claims against each other in Russian and foreign courts, a move that could bode well for the American businessman's criminal case.

Vista's Robert Smith Plays Down Co-Founder Brian Sheth's Potential Exit

Vista Equity Partners has reorganized in recent months to reduce its dependence on any one person or strategy, CEO Robert Smith has told investors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0015ET