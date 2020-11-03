News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Wirecard Probe Criticizes Germany's Financial Supervisor

Europe's top markets watchdog said it found a series of problems with Germany's regulatory oversight and handling of Wirecard, the fintech darling that collapsed amid allegations of fraud.

BNP Paribas Profit Steady as Trading Booms

The French bank's net profit held steady in the third quarter as income from trading securities offset a decline in retail banking earnings.

Australia's RBA Cuts Cash Rate to Near Zero to Fuel Economic Recovery

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday cut its official cash rate to near zero and announced a $70.57 billion quantitative easing program, seeking to power up the economic recovery that is tentatively emerging across the country

Citigroup Names New Consumer Banking Head

The bank's incoming CEO, Jane Fraser, is tapping one of her top lieutenants, Anand Selva, to replace her as head of the consumer bank. Citigroup's longtime chief risk officer will step down at the end of the year.

Lawmakers Press for Answers on Allen Stanford Ponzi Cleanup

A bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers is urging a U.S. regulator to shake up the receivership cleaning up after R. Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme, saying the money recovered from the fraud is insufficient.

Wall Street Fines Peaked in 2020, Driven by Sums From Big Cases

Fines for wrongdoing on Wall Street and other securities-related cases hit a record $4.6 billion this year, despite a pandemic that shuttered courts for months and sent government enforcers home to do their jobs.

Treasury Dials Back Estimates for U.S. Borrowing as Stimulus Talks Stall

The Treasury estimated the government would borrow $617 billion from October through December, down from its $1.216 trillion estimate in early August.

Former Trader Tom Hayes, Convicted of Rigging Libor, to Be Released Early

The 40-year old Briton is set to be released from prison in January after serving less than half of his 11-year sentence.

SEC Extends Effort to Help Private Companies Raise Capital

A new rule increases exemptions to federal securities laws on disclosure of financial information, but critics say the move further undermines public markets.

