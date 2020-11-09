News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SoftBank Comeback Stays on Track With $6 Billion Profit

Technology investor SoftBank Group logged a profit of more than $6 billion in the July-September quarter, driven by rising share prices for some of its portfolio companies.

Springboard Growth Looks to Bridge Funding Gap for Women-Led Companies

Springboard Growth is currently staffed entirely by women and backs businesses with at least one woman among their upper ranks with an equity stake in the business.

Societe Generale Announces Job Cuts

Societe Generale plans to cut around 640 positions in France, mainly in its securities services and other central functions such as risk, compliance and human resources.

Julius Baer Reaches U.S. Deal Over FIFA Matter

Julius Baer has reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a probe into its role in FIFA's corruption affair.

Kevin Mayer, Ex-TikTok CEO, Joins Investment Firm Founded By Billionaire Len Blavatnik

Access Industries said Mr. Mayer will focus on its media-related businesses and identify new potential opportunities for the firm.

Elliott Takes Stake in Software Company F5 Networks

The activist investor has taken a stake in F5 Networks and spoken to the software company's management in recent weeks about ways to boost its lagging stock, according to people familiar with the matter.

Federal Lawsuit Points to Payments' Future

Whatever the outcome of the Justice Department's lawsuit against Visa, for investors the suit could focus attention on how payments might evolve, in particular the potential of pay-by-bank arrangements.

AIA Group Value of New Business Falls

AIA Group's value of new business fell 28% in the third quarter as Covid-19 weighed on the insurer's operations, but sequential growth was strong thanks to the easing of the pandemic restrictions.

Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Rises, Boosted by Investment Returns

Berkshire reported third-quarter net earnings of $30.1 billion as investments rallied, though a loss for the company's insurance underwriting pinched its operating profit.

